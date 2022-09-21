Aston Villa rocked by ankle fracture to left-back Lucas Digne that deepens club’s injury crisis

Aston Villa face a defensive injury crisis after Lucas Digne picked up an ankle injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks.

The left-back, who had been called up to the France squad, has a suspected stress fracture which has ruled him out of the upcoming Nations League games against Austria and Denmark.

Yet the injury is also likely to have an impact on Villa, who are already without centre-back Diego Carlos, right-back Matty Cash and holding midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Lucas Digne has become the latest player to suffer an injury with a suspected broken ankle

Boss Steven Gerrard admitted he was ‘concerned’ about Kamara, who picked up a knee problem in the first half of Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton on Friday. The fear is that the former Marseille man has damaged ligaments and faces a significant spell out of action.

Gerrard was already without his other big summer signing, Brazilian centre-back Carlos, due to a ruptured Achilles in the second game of the season, while Cash missed out on Poland’s squad for the Nations League due to a hamstring injury.

Villa have taken four points from their last two games – the draw against Manchester City and the win against Saints – after a difficult start to the campaign that had produced four defeats from the first five games.