Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hits back at critics ahead of his one year anniversary as manager

Steven Gerrard has hit back at his Aston Villa critics as he battles to reach his first birthday as boss.

The Villa boss has launched a passionate defense of his 11-month reign in the wake of growing discontent from fans fearful of the club treading water under the former England skipper.

Gerrard’s team is unbeaten in four games and remains in the Carabao Cup. But they’ve only had two Premier League wins this season and were given flak after a lackluster display in the hugely disappointing 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest after a frustrating standoff against 10-man Leeds.

Steven Gerrard has fired back at his critics ahead of Villa’s game with Chelsea on Sunday

Villa is just three points above the drop zone, with only West Midlands neighbors Wolves scoring fewer top goals this season.

Gerrard’s critics claim he has failed to persevere since leading his team to 14th place, 10 points above the relegation zone, after replacing Dean Smith midway through last season.

Gerrard’s Aston Villa squad are now undefeated in four games and remain in the Carabao Cup

Gerrard insists he is happy to carry the weight of expectation on his team this season

Gerrard insists he’s happy to bear the weight of expectation when he called to give him more time to make his mark on the side. The Liverpool legend said: “I took over this team in 16th, two points above relegation after five defeats.

“In my eyes I see and feel progress and realize how close we are to where we need to be. I also appreciate where we are in the table and people’s opinions, I understand the pressure, the criticism and where the frustration comes from. I’m not trying to scare anyone.’

Villa’s owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are expected to be in Villa Park today (Sunday) for Chelsea’s visit and Gerrard added: ‘I am asking for more time of course. I am aware that our results could have been and could have been better, especially in the last two games.

Aston Villa have won just two Premier League games so far this season

“I don’t want the flak to be cut off. It is well. I accept it and I will continue to do the job to the best of my ability. We’ve had some big injuries with some big players and when I first joined I didn’t expect everything to be different after one or two windows.

“These situations and challenges, when you face them, take time. I’m also aware that we don’t get time because of results, so it’s my job and it’s my responsibility to improve the results so I get more time.”