Danny Ings stopped Wolves ruining World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez’s homecoming with a late equalizer for Aston Villa to ensure this hard-fought derby came to an end.

Villa would consider selling Ings this month, but they may have second thoughts after he comes on as a substitute to prevent the visitors from collecting all three points.

Martinez himself made a decisive late save to keep out Wolves substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri before Leon Bailey produced a remarkable stoppage time for Villa, with the goal at his mercy and keeper Jose Sa stranded. Bailey was inconsolable full time and had to be lifted off the turf by Ings.

After helping his country to victory in Qatar last month, Martinez received a great reception from Villa fans before kick-off as he toured the field with his winner’s medal and the Golden Glove award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

But 12 minutes into his comeback, Martinez was beaten by Daniel Podence and Wolves could have been out of sight before the break, that’s how superior Julen Lopetegui’s men were.

At that stage, Wolves looked confident to claim their second successive away win and drag themselves out of the drop zone as they condemned Emery to another home defeat after losing here to Liverpool on Boxing Day. Villa was booed at half time.

For Wolves, meanwhile, this was one of the best displays of the season and will give Lopetegui a lot of courage, although they were desperately disappointed to let victory slip. Both she and Villa are expected to be very busy in the coming weeks as Emery and Lopetegui demand improvements to their squad.

MATCH FACTS Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez 7; A young 5.5 (Coutinho 46, 6), Konsa 7, Mings 6.5, Digne 5.5 (Augustinsson 67, 6); Cash 6, Kamara 7, Douglas Luiz 5 (Dendoncker 67, 6.5), Buendia 6; Bailey 5, Watkins 5.5 (Ings 67, 7). Subs Not Used: Olsen, Sanson, Chambers, Bednarek, K Young. Scorers: Ings 78 booked: Admin: Unai Emery 6.5 Wolves (4-3-3): Sat 6; Semedo 6, Collins 7.5, Kilman 7, Bueno 7.5 (; Nunes 7.5, *Neves 8*, Moutinho 7 (Hodge 59, 6); Hwang 7 (Ait-Nouri 59, 6.5), Costa 7 (Cunha 66, 6), Podence 7.5 (Traore 46, 6) Subs not used: Sarkic, Jimenez, Guedes, Jonny, Toti. Scorers: Podence 12 Booked: Hwang, Kilman, Costa Manager: Julen Lopetegui 7 Referee: Jarred Gillett 6 Attendance: 39,978

After that reception for their World Cup hero, Villa fans craved an opening game and they should have been ahead within three minutes.

Ruben Neves’ pass was blocked by Ashley Young in the path of Douglas Luiz, whose clever tap sent Bailey racing into the penalty area. With time and space, Bailey missed his attempt.

That was about as good as it got for Villa in the first half as Wolves took control, their midfield trio of Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes outnumbered Luiz and Boubacar Kamara.

Nathan Collins’ header from a Moutinho cross was blocked on the line by Ezri Konsa as Martinez looked shaky, and in the 12th minute he cleared the ball from his net.

Podence’s quick exchange with Moutinho on the right took Matty Cash out of the game, allowing Podence to tiptoe around Luiz’s limp challenge and blast his shot into the far corner. Shortly after, Villa looked unsure again at the back as Max Kilman’s header was chipped away from a Moutinho cross.

Villa boss Unai Emery was not enjoying this and Bailey felt the full force of his anger as he struggled to follow his manager’s instructions.

Fellow Basque Julen Lopetegui was much smarter in the opposing dugout, seeing his side score nearly a second shortly after Emery’s outburst. Nunes started the attack and when Hugo Bueno’s cross fell perfectly on him, he was only denied a goal by Martinez’s shin.

After a rare Villa attack, Lucas Digne almost surprised Jose Sa with a free-kick before Tyrone Mings at the other end cut Bueno’s cross over his own crossbar. By then, Emery was slumped in his chair, looking grumpier by the minute.

The Villa Park crowd can be a ruthless bunch as it wasn’t until his fifth league game – and after wins over Manchester United, Brighton and Tottenham in his previous four – that Emery heard his team booed at the break.

Wolves could have doubled their lead with Matheus Nunes being denied from a tight angle

Martinez made a number of saves to prevent a dominant Wolves from extending their lead

Having seen enough, Emery replaced Young for the second half with Philippe Coutinho, moving Cash to his usual spot at right-back. Podence was also forced out to Wolves, who sent off Adama Traore.

Villa was much more assertive on the ball than before the break, although he struggled to create a clear chance in the early stages as Wolves held on.

The visitors were now able to use Traore’s pace at half-time and shortly after Diego Costa was booked for a foul on Mings, the winger’s cross was cleared by Martinez as Costa lay in wait.

Villa equalized after Ings lifted the ball over Jose Sa after a superb ball from Tyrone Mings

Bailey had his head in the turf after his late miss and Ings went over to comfort him

Martinez made a decisive late save and then fell to his knees after Bailey’s miss

Emiliano Buendia had a frustrating night and Bailey had to hold back the confrontation with Nunes as he felt the Portuguese midfielder was wasting time.

Lopetegui sent Matheus Cunha on loan for Costa and moments after Emery countered with a triple substitution of himself, Traore roared past Mings before firing over. Then Cunha ran clear but failed to pick out fellow sub Rayan Ait-Nouri in the centre.

Wolves almost got paid by another substitute, Ludwig Augustinsson, whose goal volley was headed off the line by Kilman.

After a superb defense for most of the game, Wolves took a minute off and let Mings’ straight find Ings, who skilfully finished over the onrushing Sa.

Then came Martinez’s stop from Ait-Nouri and Bailey’s incredible late error, who got an open goal after a mix-up between Kilman and Sa, but somehow went wide.

