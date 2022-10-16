Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Mason Mount double puts pressure on Gerrard as Blues’ fine form continues

It just had to be Chelsea. The team that gave Steven Gerrard the most painful defeat of his playing career took a win that will only add to the pressure on his position as Aston Villa manager.

In 2014 Gerrard lost his position at Anfield in a game against Chelsea, leading to a goal for Demba Ba and a 2-0 loss that put a huge dent in Liverpool’s title hopes.

The former England captain was haunted by that moment for years. Will this defeat make him feel the same?

Match Facts: Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea Aston Villa (4-3-3): Martinez 5; Cash 6.5, Konsa 6, Mings 4.5, Jong 7; McGinn 7, (Coutinho 74, 6), Douglas Luiz 6, Ramsey 7 (Dendoncker 78); Bailey 6.5 (Buendia 67, 6), Ings 6.5, Watkins 6. Manager: Steven Gerard 6.5. Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa 9; Chalobah 7.5, Silva 7.5, Cucurella 5 (Azpilicueta 46, 6); Sterling 6.5 (Broja 89), Loftus-Cheek 8, Kovacic 7.5 (Jorginho 65, 6), Chilwell 6; Mount 8.5, Aubameyang 5.5 (Gallagher 58, 6.5), Havertz 6 (Koulibaly 46, 6.5). Scorers: Mount 6, 66. Booked: Chilwell, Koulibaly, Mount. Manager: Graham Potter6. Referee: Robert Jones 6.

Villa Park was almost half empty full-time and those who remained booed, with some cheers at Gerrard as he walked through the tunnel.

‘Fired in the morning!’ exclaimed the Blues fans, and Gerrard is sure to have a few uneasy days ahead.

Goals in both halves of Mason Mount extended Graham Potter’s unbeaten start as Chelsea manager to six games, but Chelsea’s victory was largely due to two Tyrone Mings errors and some stunning saves from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea looked vulnerable without the injured Reece James and Villa played well at times but had no luck, especially in the first half when Jacob Ramsey, Danny Ings and John McGinn came close.

Improved display or not, Gerrard’s side have taken just nine points from their first 10 games, scoring seven goals.

Chief executive Christian Purslow and sporting director Johan Lange looked grim at the board and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if there were discussions about Gerrard’s future ahead of Thursday’s trip to Fulham.

Owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and will expect more bang for their buck.

Gerrard used the word “frustration” four times in program notes and after six minutes you understood exactly why. When Ben Chilwell’s cross went off Ramsey, it should have been a routine job for Tyrone Mings.

Instead, the central defender had his timing all wrong and the ball spun off his head into Mount’s path, who shot right past Emi Martinez at close range.

The traveling fans loved that and at the time Villa fans weren’t more positive towards their side.

When Ezri Konsa sent an aimless ball into the field, they groaned, and there were booing as Villa took a promising position on the right-hand side, only to pass backwards rather than cross or play in.

To their team’s credit they were fearless, and some of the football they played from the 20th minute was among their best of the season.

In the 21st minute, Kepa was shaky in parrying McGinn’s shot into the danger zone, but more than made up for it by somehow turning Ramsey’s follow-up – a ferocious low drive – onto the post.

Villa was now in the mood and McGinn won a duel with Thiago Silva before crossing over to Leon Bailey, whose header clicked the top of the bar. Then the recalled Ings tried to beat Kepa at the nearest post as Ollie Watkins waited for a cutback.

Chelsea was upset. Raheem Sterling looked uncomfortably at right-back and so did Marc Cucurella on the left of the back three, where Bailey harassed the Spaniard with his speed and direct gait.

The equalizing goal seemed inevitable, only for Kepa to save Chelsea again with an astonishing stop from Ings.

Bailey’s cross was accurate and Ings was well inside the six-yard box as he drove his header toward the goal. Somehow Kepa turned him over the bar and Gerrard sank to his knees, head in hands.

Chilwell was shown a yellow card for an ugly lunge to Ramsey as Villa kept pushing, forcing Potter to send Sterling into the attacking three, move Mount to midfield and ask Ruben Loftus-Cheek to do Sterling’s old job.

The England forward was clearly much happier as he was pushed closer to the Villa goal and he hit the bar after Mount and Kai Havertz worked together to set him up.

Even that short shave wasn’t enough to make Potter change his mind, and with the intermission he dragged Cucurella and Havertz away, bolstering his defenses with Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The pattern remained the same at the start of the second half: Villa sounded, Chelsea resisted. Watkins threw a header off goal and let a shot go wide.

But sometimes it just isn’t your day. Potter had just made his fourth substitution of the game, leaving Jorginho for Mateo Kovacic, while Chelsea made two. Mings’ clumsy challenge on Mount gave Chelsea a free kick about 25 yards from goal.

Mount swung it down the road and past Emi Martinez, who had taken a step to the right and had been fooled by the flight of the ball.

A small part of Villa’s heart was gone at this stage and Sterling nearly made three with a header from a cross from substitute Conor Gallagher who crawled wide. Then came the booing and anxious hours for Gerrard.