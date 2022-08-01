Aston Martin DB5 used in Bond’s No Time to Die may sell for £2m
It’s not often that you get the chance to own a genuine Bond car, but that will be the case next month when an Aston Martin DB5 stunt vehicle used in the latest film No Time to Die goes under the hammer.
Christie’s, which will offer the collectible motor to the highest bidder at its 007-dedicated auction on 28 September has placed an estimate of £1.5million to £2million on the motor that’s synonymous with the British secret service agent.
However, the car isn’t quite as it appears. And the description notes suggest this is more of a prop than a vehicle to be enjoyed on the road, with the small print saying it’s not road registered, can’t be driven on public streets and will be sold with no promises that the vehicle is ‘of satisfactory quality’.
Not what it seems: This is one of the Aston Martin stunt cars used in the latest James Bond No Time to Die film. However, it isn’t a genuine DB5 but a replica built specifically for filming purposes. It will be sold at auction next month
The DB5 is one of six cars used in the 2021 Bond film offered by the auction house among 60 lots linked to the movie franchise, all of which are being sold to raise money for 45 different charities.
While it might look like the genuine article on the face of things – granted with a lot of damage seemingly inflicted on the bodywork – this isn’t any normal classic Aston Martin.
In fact, it’s a replica of a DB5.
It is one of eight cars built specifically for a James Bond movie – and this is the only one ever made available for public sale.
It has been reengineered from the ground up by Aston Martin’s Special Projects division for the latest film in the Bond franchise, which is also the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007.
Under the familiar bonnet is not the 4.0-litre straight-six cylinder unit you would normally find in a period DB5 but a modern-era 3.2-litre inline-six petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox.
The running gear is different too, with the addition of more powerful brakes and beefier suspension.
This was on request of EON Productions’ Special Effects Supervisor, Chris Corbould, to ensure the car would be capable of its incredible stunt performances while being thrashed through the cobbled streets of Matera, Italy, in the opening high-octane sequence in the latest flick.
Christie’s has put an estimate of £1,500,000 to £2,000,000 on the Aston Martin DB5 replica, which goes under the hammer on 28 September along with a host of other Bond-related items being sold for charity
While it might look like it has the magnesium-alloy bodywork of the original, the panels are all carbon fibre to save weight – and of course sprayed in Silver Birch paint.
The interior has also been handcrafted by the special Aston Martin division, featuring cut-down sport Tillett stunt seats and a reimagined dashboard built using innovative 3D printing techniques – though the steering wheel and dials are all original DB5 parts for authenticity in interior shots.
This particular stunt car was used in the high-speed chase sequence before Bond – with Madeleine Swann, played by Léa Seydoux, in the passenger seat – is pincered by his pursuers in the Italian city’s square, leaving him no option but to unleash the vehicle’s hidden machine guns while performing donuts to take out the bad guys.
Under the familiar bonnet is not the 4.0-litre straight-six cylinder unit you would normally find in a period DB5 but a modern-era 3.2-litre inline-six petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox. It also has more powerful brakes and beefier suspension
The stunt car has been produced by Aston Martin’s special projects divisions to the specification requested by EON Productions’ Special Effects Supervisor, Chris Corbould. This was to ensure the car would be capable of being driven by specially-trained drivers at high speed around the cobbled streets of Matera, Italy, in the 2021 film’s opening scenes
You can tell this by the mocked-up damage on the carbon panels – and the vehicle also includes some of the bespoke gadgets – including the machine guns behind the headlights – that feature in the movie scenes.
It makes the sale of the car a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of the 007 franchise, with the entire proceeds of the sale gifted to The Prince’s Trust in its work with young people and the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund’s support of charities assisting serving and former members of the three Intelligence Agencies and UK Special Forces.
However, before you start raiding your savings ready for the 28 September sale, there are a few catches.
The small print states that while it might be a completely functional car, you can’t actually use it on the road.
Christie’s is selling it as a ‘non-runner’ collector’s item and notes that it is not approved for use on any public roads.
This is because the car was built specifically to be used ‘by trained professional stunt drivers in a controlled environment for filming only and is not sold as a means of transport’, the lot small print explains.
It adds that the vehicle is not registered with the Driver Vehicle License Agency, so the winning bidder won’t be able to drive off into the sunset once the hammer falls.
The stunt car has a number of Bond gadgets, though the vehicle can’t be driven on the road as it is not road registered or passed as safe for public streets. This means a winning bidder might be pay up to £2million for a collector’s item they can’t drive on public roads
The terms and conditions point out: ‘No promise is made that the vehicle is of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose, meets any road vehicle regulations, safety requirements or is otherwise roadworthy.’ It adds: ‘Servicing and repairs may require bespoke and custom-built parts.’
Christie’s also says in the lot description that the mileage shown on the odometer is not genuine and calibrated specifically for the filming and the car is sold without a warranty ‘of any kind’.
‘If the successful buyer wishes to use the vehicle as a means of transport, he/she is alone responsible for all tests, repairs, reports and any other required formalities that are necessary to convert this vehicle from a collector’s item to a roadworthy vehicle (if possible),’ the vehicle’s description notes.
Other No Time to Die motors up for grabs at next month’s invite-only auction include the 1981 Aston Martin V8 Vantage (£500,000 to £700,000) and DBS Superleggera (£300,000 to £400,000), a pre-production Land Rover Defender with the vehicle identification number 007 (£300,000 to £500,000) and Range Rover SVR (£80,000 to £120,000), Jaguar XFS (£50,000 to £70,000) and a Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE motorcycle (£20,000 to £30,000).
The sale of 60 items also includes a jet boat from 1999 Bond film The World is Not Enough starring Pierce Brosnan as 007. The one up for grabs – with an estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 – is a non-runner used for special effects only, though it does feature the opening weapon hatch at the front.
CARS & MOTORING: ON TEST
- Cool ride: We test the new Citroen C5X on the hottest day of the year
- Choices, choices – there’s three types of Kia Niro – we test the PHEV
- Pininfarina’s £2m Battista accelerates quicker than a fighter jet
- Grand Juke of torque: Nissan’s new British-built hybrid compact SUV
- A supercar with ultra-green credentials: Hybrid McLaren Artura test
- Subaru’s cautious comeback: We test the new all-wheel drive Outback
- The brand new car with 7 seats for £16,645! New Dacia Jogger tested
- Sporty Cupra Born offers a taste of Spain. We drive the electric hatch
- Driving the fastest luxury SUV on the planet: Aston Martin DBX 707
- Royal Range Rover hits the road: We test the new £100k luxury SUV
- We go to the Arctic Circle to test the £400k Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
- BMW goes snap-happy: 2 Series Active Tourer has onboard selfie camera
- It might be red but Ferrari’s 296 GTB is a definitely a green supercar
- Test of a pre-production VW ID Buzz ahead of electric camper’s debut
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s off-roader DRIVEN: We test the new Ineos Grenadier
- Dacia Duster cuts a dash: We drive the new no-frills family SUV
- Is the Vauxhall Corsa really better than a Ford Fiesta? We test one
- In the week Kia tops UK sales charts, we try its all-new Sportage SUV
- Genesis will rock you! New GV70 Shooting Brake hits the right notes
- Absolutely fabia-lous: Skoda’s 4th-gen hatchback demonstrates staying…
- Is this the most high-tech car on the road? Mercedes’ £100k EQS driven
- Kia’s EV6 coupe-like crossover is creating an electrical storm at £41k
- Audi RS3 Sportback is a veritable muscle car that exudes performance
- Honda’s bold statement with new family oriented hybrid compact HR-V
- Peugeot’s new pride: Plug-in hybrid 308 will make you green with envy
- Back in black! We try Rolls-Royce’s heavy-metal Black Badge Ghost
- Ford’s electric battle hotting up with Tesla: Mustang Mach-E GT driven
- Another reason Y Tesla is a hit: Model Y driven ahead of UK arrival
- BMW’s new i4 might be the Cinderella model in its blossoming EV range
- Style, space and pace: Arkana SUV – Renault’s first hybrid – impresses
- Does BMW’s new electric car have the iX factor? We tests the £70k SUV
- Toyota Yaris Cross is a beefed-up version of its award-winning Yaris
- Is the Tesla Model 3 the future? RAY MASSEY says it is not perfect
- Futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 5 – the new zero-emission family car – driven
- Is VW’s £23k Golf Life too budget or all the car you could ever want?
- Funky, French and frugal: We test drive Citroen’s new C3 Aircross SUV
- Even by electric car standards, the new Audi Q4 e-tron feels different
- Does Aston Martin’s new model lead the pack? F1 Vantage pace car
- Should you Qash in on Nissan’s SUV? We test the new UK-built Qashqai
- RAY MASSEY ‘Is the Genesis GV80 a Korean copycat Bootleg Bentley?’
- The Highlander challenge: Toyota’s new hybrid seven-seat SUV tested
- Skoda’s hot estate goes hybrid: The £40k electrified Octavia vRS iV
- Kia Sorento switches gear and moves upmarket – is it still good value?
- Toyota’s new £50k Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car has a 400-mile range
- Is VW’s electric family SUV worthy of the crown World Car Of The Year?
- A century before Tesla: We have a go in a replica of World’s first EV
- Dacia’s hard bargain: First drive of Sandero, UK’s most affordable car
- Does Audi’s Q5 Sportback have substance or is the SUV too impractical?
- Jack of all trades: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is an £80k estate EV
- Vauxhall’s full of beans: First drive of the new Mokka crossover
- V8 or W12? Which Bentley Flying Spur should you buy (in your dreams)?
- Is Ford’s Mustang Mach-E worthy of the fabled muscle-car name?
- Is it seventh heaven for the latest Mercedes-Benz executive saloon?
- Ferrari’s £170k Roma is gunning for Aston Martin’s GT-car stronghold
- £60k BMW iX3 is an EV with a soundtrack by an Oscar-winning composer
- Citroen stays well within its comfort zone with new-look C4 family car
- ‘Bonjour, mon Ami’: We test Citroen’s diminutive Ami electric car
- Renault Zoe 1, Range Anxiety 0: We lived with the EV for a fortnight
- Fiat’s new 500 supermini is an EV-only city car with a 199-mile range
- Rally car for the road: We test Toyota’s new £30k GR Yaris hot hatch
- A little bright spark: Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 hatchback driven
- Road test: £60,000 XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first fully-electric car
- AM Vantage Roadster: 0-60mpn in 3.7 seconds and roof down in under 7
- Porsche’s new family tank: Panamera driven at MoD proving grounds
- First drive: Rolls-Royce Ghost initially deemed too quiet to sell
- Can a hulking electric SUV be sporty? Audi e-tron Sportback driven
- Being Bond for a day driving Aston Martin’s £3.3million Goldfinger DB5
- ‘It’s 7 metres and 4 tonnes’: We test VW’s Grand California camper
- Driven: Bentley’s revamped Bentayga to take on Aston Martin’s DBX SUV
- The DBX has the weight of Aston Martin’s future on its shoulders
- ‘Honda e’s are good.’ We drive the Japanese firm’s cute and compact EV
- Considering a Tesla Model 3? Polestar 2 will make you think again
- Full of gas: RAY MASSEY drives Dacia’s new LPG-fuelled Duster
- Back on home soil: First UK test of the new Land Rover Defender
- Facelifted Jaguar F-Type range driven in Portugal ahead of UK arrival
- The Greta generation’s kind of car: At the wheel of the Mini Electric
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.