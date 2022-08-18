Asteroid Ryugu: Dust grains older than solar system found

Grains of dust older than our own solar system have been found on an asteroid 200 million miles from Earth.

Scientists say particles from the Ryugu space rock, collected by a Japanese spacecraft in 2018 and 2019, are made of silicon carbide — a chemical compound not found naturally on Earth.

The sun and planets that make up our solar system are about 4.6 billion years old, while the universe formed about 13.7 billion years ago.

A separate study of the same samples has also suggested that water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system.

Researchers are studying this material in an effort to shed light on the origin of life and the formation of the universe.

Earlier analysis indicated that the building blocks of life were also present on Ryugu.

On the left is a secondary electron image of a Ryugu particle pressed into gold foil in which two pre-solar grains of silicon carbide were detected, as shown by white arrows in the other images

Scientists have been analyzing 5.4 grams of the asteroid’s rocky grains since the samples were returned to Earth by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in December 2020.

The information obtained has shown that Ryugu is a rubble asteroid composed of small pieces of rock and solid material clumped together by gravity rather than a single monolithic boulder.

Data has also suggested that Ryugu could be a remnant of an extinct comet that raced through the solar system for tens of thousands of years.

Scientists believe it was then vaporized by high temperatures and turned into a mess asteroid after it penetrated the inner asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars.

The discovery of pre-solar material in the latest study comes as no great surprise to experts, as similar ancient grains were previously found in several carbonaceous chondrite meteorites.

According to the researchers, there are several types of silicon carbide grains that differ by their isotopic characteristics, or the number of neutrons in the nucleus of the silicon and carbon atoms that make up the compound.

Hayabusa2 first visited Ryugu in June 2018. From there, it took measurements and samples of the asteroid, before departing for Earth in November 2019 and returning the data a year later.

In the Ryugu samples, scientists discovered the previously known types of silicon carbide, but also an extremely rare form of silicate that is easily destroyed by chemical processes that take place in asteroids.

This was found “in a less chemically altered fragment that likely shielded it from such activity,” the international team of experts said.

In a separate article published in the journal Natural Astronomyscientists also said the Ryugu samples could provide clues to the mystery of how oceans appeared on Earth billions of years ago.

“Volatile and organic-rich C-type asteroids may have been one of the most important sources of water on Earth,” the experts from Japan wrote.

“The delivery of volatiles (ie organics and water) to the earth is still a subject of remarkable debate.”

But the organic materials found “in Ryugu particles, identified in this study, are likely an important source of volatiles.”

The experts believe such material likely has an “outer solar system origin,” but they added that it “probably would not have been the only source of volatiles delivered to early Earth.”

Ryugu is a near-Earth carbon-type asteroid with a diameter of about 3,000 feet and orbiting between Earth and Mars.

JAXA’s Hayabusa Two probe visited the ancient asteroid Ryugu in an effort to help scientists better understand the origins of the solar system.

It was launched in December 2014 and arrived at the dice-shaped space rock on June 27, 2018, returning monsters to Earth in December 2020.

The research on dust grains older than the solar system was published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters.