Asteroid impacts MOVED the moon’s north and south pole about 186 miles over 4.25 billion years

Ancient collisions with asteroids actually moved the moon’s north and south points by about 186 miles, researchers revealed in a new study.

A team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland used computer simulations to ‘erase’ thousands of craters from the moon’s surface – as if going back in time to 4.25 billion years ago, when the craters didn’t exist.

Their work led them to discover that asteroid impacts caused the location of the poles to ‘wander’ by 10 degrees in latitude, or about 186 miles. To put that in perspective, the total diameter of the moon is 2,159 miles.

These wandering poles can teach scientists more about the poles, which are considered more prized areas because of the frozen water that has been discovered there.

Vishnu Viswanathan, a NASA Godard scientist who led the study, said in a statement: ‘Based on the Moon’s cratering history, polar migration appears to have been moderate enough that the waters near the poles have remained in the shadows and had stable conditions over billions. year.’

Asteroid impacts excavate mass and leave depressions in the surface, or pockets of lower mass, but the moon would reorient itself to bring these pockets toward the poles—while bringing higher-mass regions equatorward via centrifugal force.

As NASA notes in a blog postthis is the same force that causes pizza dough to stretch when a chef tosses it and spins it in the air.

“If you look at the Moon with all these craters on it, you can see them in the gravity field data,” said David Smith, principal investigator for the Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter. “I thought, ‘Why can’t I just take one of those craters and suck it out, remove the signature completely?’

Top left: Hammer projection map centered at 270° E showing the patchy distribution of craters with a diameter of 20–150 km. Top right: Map of lunar gravity anomalies expanded to degree and order 650

For their study, published in Planetary Science JournalViswanathan, Smith and colleagues worked with about 5,200 craters ranging in size from 12 miles to 746 miles in width.

They designed computer models to take the craters’ coordinates and width to locate their gravitational signatures.

Then they ran simulations that removed the gravitational signatures—essentially rolling back the clock to 4.25 billion years ago.

“There are a few things that we haven’t taken into account yet, but one thing we wanted to point out is the small craters that people have neglected, they actually matter, so that’s the main point here,” said Sander Goossens , a Goddard planetary scientist who participated in the study.

Although researchers studying polar migration have removed craters from the record, they have removed only a few dozen of the largest impacts.

“People assumed that small craters are insignificant,” Viswanathan said. ‘They are insignificant individually, but together they have a big effect.’