Assured Rent Real Estate boss Britney Krause is hit by complaints, monitored by Fair Trading NSW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A frustrated property manager says her agency received more than 170 complaints in five years because she was ‘unfairly’ targeted by ‘internet trolls’.

Director Britney Kraus of Assured Rent Real Estate in Campbelltown, south-west Sydney, criticized NSW Fair Trading for putting her company under strict compliance monitoring this week.

Since 2017, her estate agent has been the subject of 171 complaints to Fair Trading, from both tenants and landlords.

An additional 91 complaints were filed specifically against Ms. Kraus during the same time period.

Assured Rent Real Estate Director Britney Kraus (above) said her agency was hit with more than 170 complaints due to ‘internet trolls’

Fair Trading NSW found Assured Rent Real Estate was withholding rental income from property owners and failing to lodge rental bonds (pictured, agency storefront in Campbelltown)

An investigation by NSW Fair Trading found her agency failed to file tenancy bonds, withheld rental income from landlords, withheld delivery documents and failed to pay water and strata bills, among other offences.

However, Ms Kraus claims the investigation did not account for an allegedly malicious Facebook group of disgruntled customers.

The small group was designed for ‘victims’ for the agency to discuss their problems and compare experiences.

Instead, Ms. Kraus said its members used the space to plot her company’s downfall.

Ms Kraus (above) said a Facebook group designed to support ‘victims’ of the agency is actually plotting to destroy her business

“The majority of people who lodged a complaint with our office had their complaint dealt with and after we dealt with their complaint they still lodged a complaint directly with Fair Trading,” she said in a statement obtained by Daily Telegraph.

‘We believe they are internet trolls who are unfairly trying to cause maximum security damage to our business.

“Assured Rent strives to deliver a high standard of operation (and) adheres to the terms of the undertaking.”

An angry former tenant started an Instagram page with 45 followers specifically to harass Ms. Kraus.

Ms Kraus has largely privatized her social media since the site started in 2021.

Mrs. Kraus was attacked by an Instagram account

NSW Fair Trading ordered Ms Kraus to pay a $4,000 fine and comply with an enforceable undertaking that will last until September 2024.

As part of this obligation she has to fully comply with the Property Stock Agents Act and the Residential Tenancy Act and report all complaints received together with their decisions.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Kraus for comment.