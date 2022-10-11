Assessments of thinking skills may misrepresent poor, inner-city children in the US

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Some of the assessment tools that measure children’s thinking skills in the US may have provided inaccurate information about poor, urban students because they are modeled on wealthier, mostly white, populations.

In a recently published study of nearly 500 children from high-poverty urban communities in the United States, researchers found that a widely used assessment, which measures the development of thinking skills called “executive functions,” did not fully and accurately evaluate. progress of the students. The study links this to possible cultural biases in the assessment design and suggests that this could be replicated in other, similar tools. The work has been published in development science.

Such a design flaw can cause a growing number of Research this suggests that children from poorer backgrounds tend to attend school with less well-developed executive functions. “Executive functions” is a collective term for a set of essential thinking skills needed to perform everyday tasks and learning. They include working memory, self-control, the ability to ignore distractions, and switch easily between tasks. Children with good executive functions usually have better test scoresbetter mental health and bigger employment potential.

A commonly used method to measure the healthy development of these skills is to ask teachers to complete questionnaires about the observed behavior of children. The results could potentially help identify children — or entire groups — who need extra support. They also provide a rich source of data for executive function development research.

In the new study, researchers found that one of these teacher rating scales, commonly used in the United States, was of limited value in rating poorer, urban students. In particular, they found that the executive function screener of a version of the Behavior Assessment System for Children (BASC), called the BASC-2, “is not a good representation of the daily executive function behavior of children from schools in high-poverty communities.”

The team, from the University of Cambridge (UK) and Virginia Commonweath University (US), suggests that the likely cause is that this scale, as well as other similar scales, were developed using a non-representative sample of children.

Researchers pointed it out before that these assessments tend to be modeled after children who usually come from comfortable socioeconomic environments. By linking their observed behavior to executive functions, they may mistakenly assume that these behaviors are ‘normal’ characteristics for any child of the same age. In reality, children’s different backgrounds and life experiences may mean that executive functions express themselves differently in different groups.

Annie Zonneveld, of the Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge and the study’s lead author, said: “There is a big question about how we measure executive functions: are we actually using the right instruments? If they are based on white, mediocre class students , we can’t be sure they would really work for the entire population. Maybe we’ll see evidence of that here.”

Michelle Ellefson, Professor of Cognitive Sciences in the Faculty of Education, said: “Teachers can provide us with really valuable data about children’s executive functions because they can track development in ways that we couldn’t possibly replicate in a lab, but they have effective This means that the assessments should be based on information about children from different backgrounds.”

According to the Children’s Defense Fund, approximately 14% of children in the United States live in poverty. While nearly 50% of all children come from ethnic minority families, 71% of those living in poverty have these backgrounds. However, most psychometric research on executive functions focuses on middle-income white or affluent families. It has never been clear to what extent the findings can be generalized.

The new study examined the executive function components of two versions of the BASC: the BASC-2 and BASC-3. These ask teachers to observe children’s day-to-day behavior and rate, on a scale from ‘never’ to ‘always’, to what extent they agree with statements such as ‘acts without thinking’, ‘is easily distracted’, ‘can don’t wait for your turn.” “is a self-starter” and “argues when denied in its own way.” They then extrapolate information about the children’s executive functions based on the answers.

The researchers analyzed two sample groups of children about 9 or 10 years old, all from public schools in high-poverty urban areas in the United States. A total of 472 children took part. The first sample was evaluated with the BASC-2; the other using the BASC-3.

Both groups also completed six computer-based tasks that psychologists and neuroscientists use in laboratory tasks to measure specific executive functions. The researchers looked at the extent to which the scores of these automated tasks – which are accurate but difficult to perform in large groups – matched the measurements of the teacher surveys.

The findings indicated that while the BASC-2 provides a reasonable overview of students’ general executive functioning, it does not capture accurate details about specific functions such as working memory and self-control. The BASC-3 was much more effective, probably because it uses a different and more focused set of questions.

“The BASC-2 has been used extensively in archived data sets and contributes to academic research on how executive functions develop,” Ellefson said. “It’s really important to recognize that without adjustments, it’s not an appropriate basis for making a judgment about certain groups of children.”

The review is just one of many studies measuring children’s cognitive development in several countries. “It’s important that we know how these tools establish their basic understanding of ‘typical’ development,” Zonneveld said. “If they’re based on mostly white populations from affluent suburbs, they won’t necessarily be as representative as we’d hope.”

