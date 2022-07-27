Assault Weapons Makers Pulled In Over $1 Billion as Violence Surged, Report Says

The report found that while the country struggled to cope with an epidemic of gun violence that is plaguing schools, churches, supermarkets, concerts and shopping malls, firearms manufacturers have enjoyed the proceeds from the sale of weapons used to carry out firearms. mass shootings.

Daniel Defense’s revenue from AR-15-style rifles tripled from 2019 to 2021, to more than $120 million from $40 million, the report said. Daniel Defense manufactured the AR-15 style rifle used by the 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde.

Ruger, the country’s largest maker of rifles, reported that gross revenues from AR-15-style rifles also nearly tripled from 2019 to 2021, from $39 million to more than $103 million. The company’s AR-15-style rifle and pistols were used by mass shooters in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in 2017 and Boulder, Colo., in 2021.

Smith & Wesson’s revenues from all long guns, including AR-15 style rifles, more than doubled from $108 million to $253 million between 2019 and 2021. The company sold the weapon used in the July 4 massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, and in the 2018 shooting at a school in Florida’s Parkland.

Sig Sauer, the company that sold the AR-15-style rifle used in a 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and three of the weapons used by the gunman in Las Vegas in 2017, declined the turnover.

And Bushmaster, who made the weapon used in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., said it had no financial records from previous years because it was recently purchased by a new company.