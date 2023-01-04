Assassin’s Creed showrunner is ‘no longer involved’ in the Netflix series

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game series has lost its showrunner.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Jeb Stuart confirmed he was “no longer involved” with the upcoming Netflix show. Stuart, who joined the project in June 2021, cited creative differences as the main reason for his departure, but expressed no ill will towards Netflix or Ubisoft – the latter being the creators of Assassin’s Creed – over the decision to part ways.

Asked by TechRadar for an update on the development of Assassin’s Creed’s TV adaptation, Stuart said, “I can tell you now that I am no longer involved with Assassin’s Creed.

“Without going into details, I developed the series from LA [but] it was moved to London, and I think that’s the best situation in that regard. I feel like the executives in London want to steer things in a different direction, so we’ve decided to part ways. So I’m not involved with Assassin’s Creed, but I know it’s going to be a great show if they make it.”

Stuart’s departure will come as a blow to some Assassin’s Creed fans. The screenwriter-producer has a lot of experience when it comes to action-packed historical dramas, including his work for Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix. Stuart’s other notable credits include Die Hard and The Fugitive, two of the best action movies of the last 35 years, so a live-action adaptation of Assassin’s Creed – particularly one set in the early 11th century, as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – would be in good hands under his leadership.

Ubisoft and Netflix have not commented on Stuart’s departure, but it’s unlikely we’ll hear (or read) anything official until there’s a new showrunner. After all, since the project’s announcement in October 2020, there have been few updates on Netflix’s adaptation of Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft revealed (opens in new tab) that multiple Assassin’s Creed series would debut exclusively on Netflix, starting with a “genre-bending live-action epic” in the form of the action-adventure game series. Following the live-action production, several animated Assassin’s Creed shows would launch on the streamer.

Ubisoft’s last major update came from the studio in September 2022 Ubisoft Forward Event (opens in new tab). As part of that presentation, Vice President Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Côté confirmed that the live-action show was “still in its infancy,” suggesting it will be a long time before we see it on Netflix. But even without Stuart, Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed series can’t be any worse than the Michael Fassbender live-action movie we got in 2016.

Despite the setback of the live-action show, there are other projects for Assassin’s Creed fans and history buffs to get excited about. For the former, the following installments in the popular video game franchise – Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed Infinity – are currently in development. Meanwhile, Vikings Valhalla season 2, the second outing for one of the top Netflix shows, will hit the top streaming service in the world on January 13. Be sure to check back on TechRadar next week for our exclusive chat with the Stuart and Vikings Valhalla cast to find out more. about what to expect from season 2.