Assassin’s Creed showrunner is ‘no longer involved’ in the Netflix series

By
Jacky
-
Netflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game series has lost its showrunner.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Jeb Stuart confirmed he was “no longer involved” with the upcoming Netflix show. Stuart, who joined the project in June 2021, cited creative differences as the main reason for his departure, but expressed no ill will towards Netflix or Ubisoft – the latter being the creators of Assassin’s Creed – over the decision to part ways.

