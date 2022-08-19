Asra and Amaal Alsehli’s bodies are quietly returned to Saudi Arabia after mystery Sydney deaths

The bodies of two Saudi sisters mysteriously decomposing in their apartment have been quietly flown home to Saudi Arabia, authorities have confirmed.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the deaths of Asra Abdullah Alsehli (24) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli (23) at their unit in Canterbury, south-west Sydney, has taken a different turn.

Officials have ordered a second toxicology report to determine what exactly caused the duo’s sudden death.

A NSW police spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia that a sample has been sent to a specialist toxicology facility “for more in-depth analysis and testing”.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her younger sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their unit in Canterbury on June 7.

A previous toxicology report was considered inconclusive.

The sisters’ bodies were found in separate bedrooms in their unit on June 7. They would have died up to six weeks in the previous month.

Detectives investigate several lines of investigation, including a possible suicide pact or a nefarious act by an unknown assailant.

The sisters had applied for asylum in Australia, worked as traffic wardens and studied at TAFE.

They had expressed their safety concerns to their building manager prior to their deaths, reporting that a man was “acting weird” outside.

The latest developments were first reported by SBS News. The police investigation into their deaths continues.

“The investigation is ongoing and police continue to ask the public for information,” a spokeswoman said.

By Charlotte Karp for Daily Mail Australia

The “luxury” apartment where two young Saudi sisters spent a month in decomposition is open for inspection with a $40 rent increase — but there’s little the property can do to mask the pungent stench of death.

Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, died a month before their bodies were found in separate bedrooms of their apartment in Canterbury, south-west Sydney, on June 7.

Two months after the horrific discovery, their deaths remain a mystery.

No one has been arrested and the police are still unsure how two apparently healthy young women died at the same time in the same spot and remained unnoticed for a month.

Their remains were only discovered during a police check – carried out because they owed the landlord about $5,000 in unpaid rent for failing to hand over their weekly $480 since mid-March.

Unable to make up for the hefty financial loss, the owner gave the unit a fresh coat of paint, installed new floorboards, raised the price to $540 a week, and opened it for public inspection Saturday morning.

Crime scene normally triggers price cuts, but the real estate agent said most potential renters were interested because surrounding units cost about $580 a week.

Before moving into the property, potential tenants received the same verbal disclaimer from the estate agent – ‘some people died there, but it’s all been cleaned up and it’s all fine’.

“I just have to tell you.”

The news came as a surprise to no one – most were not interested in signing the lease.

Entering the unit on the relatively warm winter morning, the sun beamed through the large balcony doors, bouncing off the tiles, white walls, and laminated kitchen cabinets—filling the open-plan living space with light.

There was, however, a curious smell that became increasingly difficult to ignore.

In the beginning, it was easy enough to remove the smell from the crime scene, as there was still some chemical residue from the crime scene, or maybe Pine O Cleen and Windex from the cleaning blitz after the investigation.

Obviously, bottles of chemicals, such as bleach and other substances, were discovered next to their bodies found in separate bedrooms – leading detectives to suspect the couple was planning to kill themselves.

Interim toxicology results showed traces of the substances found in the bedrooms, including in the women’s bodies, but the cause of death has still not been confirmed.

But even with fresh air pouring into the unit through the large balcony doors on a Saturday morning, the odor was there – especially in the two small bedrooms – and it didn’t smell of bleach or cleaning products.

In fact, the pungent smell that was initially difficult to pinpoint was suddenly, unmistakably, one of death and decay.

According to the online advertisement, the property has ‘spacious balconies’ that allow for ‘airflow’

“Disconcerting” was an understatement and “creepy” was not the right word. It felt like despair.

The front bedroom had its own balcony door that overlooked Canterbury Road – a busy thoroughfare where trucks, buses, cars and people flow past at all times.

Thousands of humble people would have passed between when the Alsehli sisters died in May and when they were found in June — totally oblivious to the heartbreaking situation that lay behind an inch of plaster.

In the property listing, the unit was described as a place that: ‘ensures a life of seamless and luxurious comfort’.

In reality the bedrooms were cramped and awkwardly shaped – trying to squeeze a double bed into either one would be a challenge, although one had an ensuite and both had built-in, albeit small, built-in beds.

The kitchen was indeed fitted with stainless steel appliances and, as the listing promised, there were ‘reconstituted stone benches, a mirrored back wall and subtle leaf motif details that keep the lines clean yet natural for a timeless, contemporary look’.

There were also “marble-look tiles” and “frameless showers” on display, but it was questioned whether they “combined with elegant details that carry the easy, layered atmosphere”.

The mood was certainly layered, but perhaps not in the way the owner intended.

While there was a disclaimer on the list stating that the sisters’ deaths were “not an arbitrary crime and will not pose a potential risk to the community,” it’s hard to imagine living there and sleeping soundly.

Not for fear that the new resident would suffer the same fate, but because it just felt like tragedy inside.

At the very least, the new tenant would probably get a headache from the smell alone – it was a relief to step into the fresh air after the viewing.

The scent will no doubt no longer linger as time goes by – at that point it might even be a nice place to live.