Aspiring model and ex-banker caught selling cocaine at Sydney club avoids jail: Anastasija Radovic

A glamorous ex-banker turned beautician has narrowly avoided jail after she was caught selling cocaine from her Audi outside a popular nightclub.

Anastasija Radovic, 23, appeared at Sutherland Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday, received a community correction order and must serve 18 months of good conduct.

The aspiring model who regularly shares pictures of herself in bikini online was also fined $400 and will continue to see her psychologist for another six months.

Magistrate Hugh Donnelly accepted that she had a ‘minor role’ in the crime, regretted her actions, behaved in her character and has improved her mental health since her arrest, the Daily Telegram reported.

Police attacked Radovic at the Northies Cronulla Hotel on July 11, 2020, finding her with 22 small bags of cocaine and 5.93 grams of cannabis in her luxury car.

Anastasija Radovic (pictured), 23, received a community correction order and must serve 18 months of good behavior, fined $400 and continue to see her psychologist for six months when she appeared in Sutherland court on Tuesday

Radovic pleaded guilty to three drug-related offenses on June 6.

She was also indicted on other charges, including handling the proceeds of crime and providing illicit drugs, but prosecutors later dropped the added charges.

According to her social media profiles, Radovic used to work at Commonwealth Bank but now works as a beauty therapist at Nova Bar Beauty in Gregory Hills.

Radovic also states that she is a “Sydney-based model interested in all kinds of modeling work,” while her StarNow profile biography reveals that she was a finalist in the Australian Supermodel of the Year competition in Bali in 2017.

The court heard that Radovic, who was then working as a banker, stopped near the hotel in a black Audi A3 with Bojana Mladenovic in a black Audi A3.

The vehicle was spotted by police patrolling the Cronulla area – a drug trafficking hotspot on Friday and Saturday nights – for suppliers delivering illegal substances to revelers.

The aspiring model was arrested outside the Northies Cronulla Hotel (pictured) on July 11, 2020 after officers found 22 small bags of cocaine and 5.93 grams of cannabis in her car.

Radovic pleaded guilty to three offenses related to having drugs in her vehicle on June 6.

Another woman, walking out of the direction of the location, pointed at the Audi and then jumped into the back seat before it took off.

The vehicle continued for several blocks before parking on Mitchell Road, where the woman got out and walked back to the club.

Police approached the car and found Radovic behind the wheel and Mladenovic in the passenger seat before conducting a search.

Officers found a medium-sized cannabis coffee cup in the center console and 22 small clear bags filled with a white powder, later confirmed to contain a total of 13.5 grams of cocaine.

A blister pack containing the narcotic drug Diazepam was also discovered in a sunglasses case.

Radovic is an aspiring model and beautician according to her social media profiles

Radovic was arrested and taken to Sutherland Police Station and charged with delivering a charge of commercial quantity, possession of illicit drugs and possession of a prescribed banned substance.

Mladenovic was also arrested and charged with supplying drugs.

Police alleged in court that Radovic knowingly participated in the delivery of cocaine by allowing her car to be used by Mladenovic.

Mladenovic pleaded guilty and was sentenced to an intensive corrections order to serve nine months in the community as of July 12 last year, as well as 100 hours of unpaid community service.