Asos warns on slowdown as inflation squeezes spending power

Online fashion retailer Asos has warned that sales slowed in August and that full-year profits will come in at the lower end of earlier forecasts as pressured UK consumers slowed spending.

The British group, whose shares are down more than 70 percent this year, said profits for the 12 months ended August 31 would be “around the lower end of company guidelines” of £20 million to £60 million.

Many analysts had already shifted their own forecasts to the lower end of this range, as evidence of growth from the UK economic slowdown piled up.

Asos was one of the first UK retailers to link rising inflation to a slump in consumer spending. In its latest update to the market in June, the group blamed inflation for higher product returns and lowered its annual profit forecast. Inflation in the UK has since risen to double digits, the highest level in more than 40 years.

In meetings with City analysts last week, Asos executives revealed that a slowdown in spending in August had slowed the seasonal rebound in fall and winter spending.

The retailer made no statement to the market as the sales and earnings figures discussed were within the range of market expectations for the year to August 31 and its own guidelines. Asos is expected to report results for its most recent fiscal year on October 12.

Asos announced Friday that revenue growth for its past fiscal year would be about 2 percent at constant exchange rates, well below the 4-7 percent it forecast in June. As a result, net debt will be £150m, above the previously forecast range of £75m to £125m.

“The new guidance means that the fourth period [of the financial year] was flat year-on-year,” said Guido Lucarelli of Citi, who added that he was now “cautious” with forecasts for sales growth for the current year.

Panmure Gordon’s Tony Shiret suggested in a note to customers this week that the market consensus of 10 to 11 percent revenue growth for the current fiscal year, ending August 2023, looked “too spicy.”

Asos said it had not provided a forecast for the current fiscal year and that its own consensus on analysts’ forecasts showed an average growth forecast of 9.8 percent.

Shares of Asos rose slightly in morning trading on Friday.

Increasing pressure on UK consumers is the latest challenge for e-commerce retailers like Asos and its rival Boohoo, which boomed at the height of the pandemic when closed shoppers flocked online but have struggled ever since as people returned to stores.

Customers have started returning clothes in larger numbers, diluting profit margins. Boohoo has responded by imposing a fee for returns, while German rival Zalando has increased the minimum order value needed to guarantee free delivery and returns.

There has been speculation that Asos will take similar steps, although it has ruled out charges for returns in the past.

Value-added fashion retailer Primark has already warned that the rapid appreciation of the dollar, in which most wholesale clothing purchases are denominated, against both the euro and sterling, will weigh on profit margins next year.