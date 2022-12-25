Asia’s Most Influential 2022: Founders of Motoguo are not taking fashion too seriously

Meet the trio behind the quirky fashion brand that has been spotted in ‘Emily in Paris’, ‘Euphoria’ and more

In the early noughties, genderfluid dressing tended to lean towards themes of transgressive sensuality with rockstars Prince and David Bowie as poster children for the popular fashion movement. Its origins, however, come from 1920s London from a group of Bohemian socialites and aristocrats who became infamous for their eccentric, genderfluid style, which they showed off at fancy dress parties and hedonistic pursuits through the city.

Among the first in the industry to reintroduce this sense of wonder and whimsy to the genre is Motoguo. Founded in 2015 by Moto Guo, Kinder Eng and Jay Perry Ang, the Malaysian fashion brand has become a pioneer in the scene, bringing genderfluidity into the mainstream with its unique aesthetic. Motoguo’s maximalist garments can be worn by everybody and anybody, whether man or woman. Its designs draw inspiration from the joys of childhood, from bright colours and nostalgic silhouettes to playful embellishments, such as crochet grapevines, teddy bear buttons and oversized ribbons.

“Our upbringing and environment was rather conservative—and still is,” says Guo, sharing that they started as a menswear label before making the daring decision to break from the mould. “As we expanded our horizons by travelling to the fashion capitals of the world, we slowly felt more comfortable in shaping the brand to the identity it is known for today.”

Related: Kuching-born designer Dickson Lim is reinventing the classic tailored suit

Above Kinder Eng, Moto Guo and Jay Perry Ang (Photo: Emran Shafiq)

Since its inception, Motoguo has made a name for itself around the world, becoming the first Southeast Asian label to be shortlisted for the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2016. Two of its founding members, Kinder Eng and Jay Perry Ang, were also recognised by Forbes’ annual ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list in 2022.

Its global appeal has struck a chord among the younger generations, in particular, as they continue to embrace self-expression and creativity in their personal style, spurred on by the rise of TikTok and the popularity of HBO’s beloved teen drama Euphoria. In fact, one of the lead characters Lexi—played by breakout star Maude Apatow—wears Motoguo’s trendy Mirage knit top in its latest, most explosive season. More recently, Lily Collins wears Motoguo’s Paula Tsui evening skirt in season three of Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Related: Self-Portrait’s Han Chong reveals the secret behind his brand’s global success

Above Lily Collins wears Motoguo’s Paula Tsui evening skirt (Photo: Netflix)

Above Photo: Netflix

Above Maude Apatow wears Motoguo’s Mirage knit top in pink (Photo: Eddy Chen/HBO)

In this interview with Tatler, the team behind this trailblazing fashion label give us a glimpse of their journey to the top.

They also tell us about Motoguo’s first art exhibition, Cloud Walkers, at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul. Created in collaboration with Ejin Sha, a graphic designer with an eponymous studio based in Kuala Lumpur, their installation, , explores the modernisation of traditional Chinese practices to honour the departed, such as the burning of paper offerings, and will be showing until January 8, 2023.

How much has the public reception of your label changed since 2015?

Moto Guo (MG): Right from the start, the idea behind Motoguo was to spark joy and create a space for like-minded people to connect. It certainly felt like we were living in our own niche. As the mainstream gradually caught on to maximalism and genderfluidity, we feel people are definitely more receptive towards our designs. In terms of the industry, not much has changed in the Malaysian fashion scene over the years. We still have much to improve on as a whole.

Kinder Eng (KE): When we were shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2016, it was overwhelming and surreal to see how welcoming they were to new creatives. We hope to see more people in power with resources genuinely taking a chance on young talents.

Related: Recap: 10 fashion items that went viral in 2022

Above Motoguo’s fall/winter 2017 campaign, ‘Strawberry Fields Forever and Ever’

Above Motoguo’s fall/winter 2020 campaign, ‘It’

Above Motoguo’s spring/summer 2022 campaign, ‘More Than I Can Say’

How did you react to being named on Forbes’s 30 under 30 Asia List?

KE: There’s always pressure to achieve something by your thirties, especially with our Chinese upbringing, so we were over the moon to be validated by such a prestigious organisation.

How does it feel to get international recognition for your work?

MG: It’s something we’re proud of, but we don’t let it get to our head. We still feel like we have so much more to give and show to the world.

Above Motoguo’s spring/summer 2023 campaign, ‘Para-Pará Phantasia’

Do you have any advice for young designers hoping to follow in your path?

MG: It seems like the younger generations have proven that they’re more than capable of crafting their own identity and journey, maybe even better than us. Just a word of encouragement: it’s normal to occasionally doubt your self in this journey, always remember why you started and march on.

Jay Perry Ang (JPA): The best advice I’ve ever received is to always be adaptable and flexible whenever you find yourself in a predicament. One of the pleasures of working in the creative business is realising that there are many, different approaches you can take to solve a problem. When there’s a will, there’s always a way.

See also: New York-based Malaysian fashion designer Jasmine Chong on life after ‘Making The Cut’

Tell us more about your foray into the art world with Motoguo’s exhibition in South Korea.

KE: We are immensely happy to be able to work with Ejin Sha. It is no easy feat to find someone that is on the same page as you in any artistic endeavour and for that relationship to continue to flourish beyond a regular business relationship. Our working experience was such pure joy that had made us forget about all the hardships we faced along the way. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

What would you like to achieve in 2023?

JPA: Our focus will always be for Motoguo to continue being Motoguo and creating quality products that spark joy with our audience. For 2023, I hope that we can have our first ever runway show in Paris along with many interesting collaborations with people we admire.

NOW READ

Tatler’s edit of the best looks from KLFW 2022

Highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2022

Peter Do is Fashion’s Next Great Minimalist

© 2022 Tatler Asia Limited. All rights reserved.