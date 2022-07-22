Asia’s Mandopop king Jay Chou draws a MASSIVE crowd in Sydney at bubble tea store

Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou drew a huge crowd in Sydney on Wednesday when he visited the Machi Machi bubble tea shop.

The 43-year-old looked as confident as ever in a sleek, unzipped yellow jacket and black shirt as he threw the peace sign to the roaring crowd.

Spectators went wild at the prospect of seeing the Mandopop king in person, with hundreds of fans pulling out their smartphones to record the encounter.

Chou simply nodded and posed for a few photos before fleeing into the excited crowd.

The pop idol has endorsed Machi Machi since its inception in 2018 and has said it is his favorite place to have a drink.

The brand is even named after his 28-year-old wife Hannah’s Pomeranian dog Machi.

He is one of the biggest stars Taiwan has ever produced, even being called the ‘New King of Asian Pop’.

Often credited with reinvigorating the Mandarin music scene, Chou is known for his blend of traditional Chinese instrumentation with hip-hop and R&B.

The Mandopop star even went on to act by stepping into Bruce Lee’s shoes to play Kato in the 2011 Green Hornet film, a role Lee originally played on TV in the 1960s.

He married Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinlivan, who grew up in New South Wales, in a fairytale wedding in 2015.

The couple shares three children, daughters Hathaway and Jacinda and son Romeo.

He will return to Australia next year for a one-off performance at the Sydney Showgrounds on March 4.