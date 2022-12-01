Asia’s factory activity shrinks as China lockdowns weigh on firms

Declining production highlights the bleak economic outlook for Asia in 2023 as China’s lockdowns turn supply chains upside down.

Factory output fell sharply across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty about the impact of strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on business sentiment.

The results highlight Asia’s bleak economic outlook for 2023 as lockdowns disrupt international supplies and raise fears of a further slump in the economy, the second largest in the world.

Amid the pandemic containment, China’s manufacturing activity contracted in November, a private study found on Thursday. The result implied weaker employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Manufacturing activity also contracted in export-dependent economies, including Japan and South Korea, and in emerging countries, such as Vietnam, underscoring the mounting damage from weak global demand and stubbornly high input costs, surveys showed.

“Cooling market conditions, continued cost pressures and weak underlying demand, both domestically and internationally, were reportedly key factors contributing to the declines,” said economist Laura Denman of S&P Global Market Intelligence, who compiles the Japan study.

China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing procurement managers’ index (PMI) stood at 49.4 in November, up from 49.2 the previous month, but still below 50, which separates growth from contraction. It has been below 50 for four straight months now.

The figure followed dismal data in an official survey on Wednesday, which showed that manufacturing activity had hit a seven-month low in November.

Japan’s au Jibun Bank PMI also fell from 50.7 in October to 49.0 in November. That was the first contraction since November 2020.

Factory activity in South Korea contracted for a fifth consecutive month in November, but the downturn eased somewhat, possibly suggesting that the worst was over for companies.

Even South Korea export in November, they experienced their strongest annual decline in two and a half years, separate data showed on Thursday, hit by the cooling of global demand in key markets led by China and a downturn in the semiconductor industry.

Lockdowns in China have hit production at a factory there that is Apple’s largest producer. They have also sparked rare street protests in many cities.

The effect of the misery in China was felt all over Asia. Taiwan’s PMI stood at 41.6 in November, slightly higher than October’s 41.5, but well below 50.

Vietnam’s PMI fell from 50.6 in October to 47.4 in November, while Indonesia’s fell from 51.8 to 50.3, the private surveys showed.