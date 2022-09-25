Asian coastal cities are sinking fast: study

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City topped the survey of sinking urban centers in South and Southeast Asia.



Expansive coastal cities in South and Southeast Asia are sinking faster than elsewhere in the world, leaving tens of millions more vulnerable to rising sea levels, a new study says.

Rapid urbanization has made these cities heavily dependent on groundwater to serve their burgeoning populations, according to research from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU), published in the journal Nature Sustainability last week.

“As a result, cities experiencing rapid local subsidence are at greater risk of coastal hazards than already present from climate-driven sea level rise,” the study said.

Vietnam’s most populous urban center and main business center, Ho Chi Minh City, sank an average of 16.2 millimeters (0.6 in) annually, surpassing research on satellite data from 48 major coastal cities around the world.

The southern Bengali port city of Chittagong was in second place, with the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, the Indonesian capital Jakarta and Myanmar’s commercial center Yangon also sinking more than 20 millimeters in peak years.

“Many of these rapidly subsiding coastal cities are fast-growing megacities, where high demands on groundwater abstraction and loading of densely built-up structures contribute to local subsidence,” the study said.

Sinking cities aren’t the result of climate change per se, but researchers said their work would provide a better understanding of how the phenomenon “would amplify the effects of climate-driven mean sea level rise.”

According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, by 2050, more than a billion people will live in coastal cities that are at risk of rising sea levels.

The IPCC says global sea levels could rise to 60 centimeters (24 in) by the end of the century, even if greenhouse gas emissions are greatly reduced.

Parts of many coastal cities sink faster than the sea rises

