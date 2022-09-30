Asia Argento posts image with ‘stop busting my balls’ after claims she texted the words to Bourdain

Asia Argento has responded to claims against her in a recent book detailing her tumultuous relationship with Anthony Bourdain in her final days, via a new Instagram photo.

Argento, 47, posted a picture on one of his Instagram stories wearing a t-shirt of former professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman with the phrase “Stop Busting My Balls” superimposed on it.

The night before Bourdain killed himself, Argento sent him that message during their final text exchange, according to Charles Leershen’s book, ‘Down and Out in Paradise.’

Bourdain asked: ‘Is there anything I can do?’

She replied, ‘Stop breaking my balls.’

He replied: ‘OK’, and hours later he killed himself.

Bourdain’s family and Argento have already questioned the book, accusing Leershen of multiple inaccuracies. The Simon & Schuster publishing house is at your side.

Pictured: The new biography of Anthony Bourdain written by Charles Leerhsen, former executive editor of Sports Illustrated and writer for Rolling Stone.

New ‘unauthorized’ biography details the life of Anthony Bourdain and includes intimate texts between him and Argento (pictured)

The biography uses files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s personal phone and laptop to paint a picture of the chef’s life and highlights his last turbulent days before he took his own life in June 2018.

While filming his CNN show, “Parts Unknown,” in France, Bourdain was falling out with the Italian actress while on set and left “several times to talk to her on the phone,” according to the book.

Bourdain was upset that paparazzi saw her with journalist Hugo Clément in the lobby of the Hotel de Russie in Rome, where he and Argento shared special memories.

“Things escalated on Wednesday when, by all accounts, she told him she no longer wanted to be with him,” the book says.

Everyone was watching him all day and night because he was so incredibly distraught. More screaming phone calls during the day. By Thursday he seemed better and he wanted everyone to back off.

Argento declined to comment on the book.

In an email to the journalist, he said he had banned him from publishing, adding: ‘It is always Judas who writes the biography.’

Three months after Bourdain’s death, Argento spoke to DailyMailTV after facing public backlash.

People say that I murdered him. They say I killed him,’ he said through tears in the interview.

‘Do people need to think he killed himself over something like this? He had also cheated on me. It was not a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. He greatly enjoyed each other’s company when we saw each other. But we are not children. We are adults.

Bourdain was upset with Argento after she was seen with journalist Hugo Clément at the Hotel de Russie in Rome, where he and Argento shared special memories.

Although Argento and Bourdain’s brother are against publishing the “unauthorized” biography, Leehrsen defended his book, due out Oct. 11, as “sympathetic” and “true to the man.”

“Everything he writes about the relationships and interactions within our family as children and as adults is either fabricated or completely wrong,” Bourdain’s brother, Christopher, said. The New York Times.

The explosive new biography claims that Bourdain had been struggling with alcohol and steroids and had also slept with prostitutes.

In a text message to his ex-wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, he complained: ‘I hate my fans too. I hate being famous. I hate my job. I am alone and live in constant uncertainty.’