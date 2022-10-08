Ashy Bines lashes out at trolls who shamed her for leaving daughter at home

Ashy Bines has hit back after she was criticized for going away with her friends for a weekend and leaving her daughter at home.

The fitness influencer, 33, left four-month-old Tala and her son Taj, six, with husband Steven Evans as she hit the highway with friends.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ashy defended her decision, saying it was hard to make.

Ashy Bines (pictured) hit back after she was criticized for going away for a weekend with her friends and leaving her daughter at home. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Ashy defended her decision, saying it was hard to make

“Moments before I lost my mind at the airport and left my baby behind for almost 48 hours,” she captioned a series of photos of her with Tala.

‘I have this! It feels like an arm is missing but daddy sends me tons of videos and solo nails daddy’s life lol! I am so lucky to have my family.

“I know judgment has come my way and left her for 48 hours, BUT listen to me. I LOVE my baby but also my friends. I LOVE my baby, but also travel and variety. I love my baby, but also like to do nice things just for me.

“I know judgment has come my way and left her for 48 hours, BUT listen to me. I LOVE my baby but also my friends. I LOVE my baby, but also travel and variety. I LOVE my baby, but also like to do fun things just for me,” she wrote

“I LOVE my baby and trust and love that Steve spends and enjoys his time with the kids knowing they are happy and safe.”

She went on: “One DM (direct message) this morning (read): “How CAN you leave your baby with Steve for so long that’s so wrong”.

“I think it’s wrong that other women think it’s wrong to send a message like that and also why should I have children with someone I don’t trust? Wrong to leave my children with their father? If a father is gone for 48 hours, has he never even been questioned?’

The fitness influencer, 33, left four-month-old Tala and her son Taj, six, with husband Steven Evans as she hit the highway with friends. Steve, Taj and Tala are pictured

“I LOVE my baby and totally trust and love that Steve is bonding and enjoying his time with the kids knowing they are happy and safe,” she wrote.

Ashy continued: ‘Moms let’s be nice to each other and not project or send hate to another mother doing her thing. Maybe it doesn’t feel right for you and that’s okay, we all do exactly what feels right for us.

“This post didn’t upset me at all, not in the least, but inspired me to write this caption to have a conversation or to make the mommies aware, and to remind other moms that it’s okay that you have a life and enjoy other parts. of your life, not just your mother’s life, OR just need a break.”

Ashy was struck by the trolling after she posted a series of images and videos to Instagram stories of her partying with her friends during the trip.

Ashy was hit by the trolling posts after posting a series of images and videos to Instagram stories of her partying with her friends during the trip (pictured)

“I think it’s wrong that other women think it’s wrong to send a message like that and also why should I have children with someone I don’t trust? Wrong to leave my children with their father? If a father is gone for 48 hours, has he never even been questioned?’ she said

“Mommies, let’s be nice to each other and don’t project or send hate to another mother doing her thing. Maybe it doesn’t feel right for you and that’s okay, we all do exactly what feels right for us,” she added

Earlier this year, fans were thrilled after Ashy finally revealed her daughter’s name and gender a few days after the birth after keeping her mother on both throughout her pregnancy.

The little one, the sister of the couple’s eldest son, Taj, was born on June 19 at 1:00 PM with a weight of 4.11 kg and a length of 53 cm.

‘With you 24 hours. We couldn’t be more in love if we tried,” she captioned the post.

Ashy, who married Steve in 2014, is known for sharing her health and fitness tips with thousands on social media.