Ashton Kutcher is all smiles while hitting the red carpet solo at the premiere of Vengeance

Ashton Kutcher kicked off his week by hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Vengeance.

The 44-year-old actor will play Quentin Sellers in the new film from BJ Novak, who will write, direct and star in the new film.

Kutcher also hit the red carpet with Novak and another co-star, Boyd Holbrook, along with Finneas O’Connell, who provides the music for the film.

Kutcher hit the red carpet in a lightly unbuttoned white shirt under an untie maroon jacket.

He also rocked a pair of matching maroon trousers with black dress shoes to complete his red carpet look.

Kutcher plays one of the many colorful characters BJ Novak’s Ben Manalowitz encounters in Vengeance.

The story centers on Manalowitz, a New York City radio producer who ends up in Texas at the funeral of a woman he once dated…whose family thought they were much more serious.

Upon arrival in Texas, he learns that some of the woman’s loved ones believe that she did not die of an opioid overdose, but that she was murdered.

The cast also includes Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, Issa Rae and J. Smith-Cameron, which hit theaters July 29.

Kutcher’s red carpet appearance comes just weeks after he revealed on Instagram that he would be committed to running the New York City Marathon.

“I’m running the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon. I’ve worked with @onepeleton and coach @becsgentry to get me ready for the race, with Peloton’s Marathon Training Program,” he said in the caption of his post.

“I’m training to raise money for @THORN, the non-profit organization I co-founded 10 years ago to build technology to protect children from sexual abuse,” he added.

Kutcher also has two more upcoming movies, director/star James Franco’s The Long Home, his first film since 2019, and Your Place Or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon.

He also provides the voice of Baxter in the animated series Stoner Cats.

The actor will also reprise the role that made him a household name, Michael Kelso on That 90s Show.