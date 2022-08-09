Ashton Kutcher confirms he is ‘all good’ and ‘fully recovered’ from rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher assured his fans on Monday that he is “all good” and “completely recovered” from a health scare he suffered years ago.

He recently revealed on TV that he is “lucky to be alive” after suffering from a rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to hear, see or walk.

The 44-year-old then gave a clarification on Twitter before there's a lot of rumor/babble/whatever going around about his current condition.

‘Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune flare-up) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I recovered completely. Everything okay. Continue. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he wrote.

Ashton spoke about the condition that turned his life upside down in a preview of an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which he described the horrific symptoms he suffered as a result of his autoimmune disease.

“I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which turned off my vision, turned off my hearing, turned it off like all my balance,” he said in the clip, shared by Admission to Hollywood. “It took me a year to rebuild everything.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis involves the inflammation of the blood vessels, which thickens the walls, reducing the passageway through the vessel.

If blood flow is restricted, organ and tissue damage can occur. There are many types of vasculitis and most are rare.

According to Kutcher, his harrowing experience with vasculitis, though scary, gave him a newfound appreciation for his health and his senses, explaining that he never really realized how essential they were until he lost them.

“You only really appreciate it when it’s gone,” admitted the human rights activist.

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.”‘

He added that he is “lucky to be alive.”

The actor revealed that it took him a year to build up his strength, prompting Grylls to praise his “strength through adversity.”

The father of two said he views challenges as an opportunity for growth.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them,” he said.

The Ashton episode airs Monday night on National Geographic.

Kutcher didn’t specify when exactly his medical problems started, but the actor remained relatively inconspicuous during the pandemic lockdown, sharing just a few Instagram posts of the home he shares with Kunis, 38, while the couple were quarantined with their children.

The actors have also been strict about continuing to wear face masks for almost all of their public outings since the start of the pandemic, with both choosing to go without face coverings on only a handful of occasions since March 2020, even after their hometown of Los Angeles was removed. all mask mandates.

Last month, the pair were both seen sporting face masks as they went out for a supermarket run with their two children.

However, Kutcher chose to go without a face covering this weekend as he put on a very sporty show while enjoying a beach outing with his family – taking the opportunity to show off his athletic prowess while playing football.

The Stoner Cats star loved to play soccer on the beach with his wife in Santa Barbara.

That 90s star was shirtless, wearing red and blue knee-length swimming trunks and a white peaked cap as he threw the ball.

A cute black dog tried to get in on the action.

The match got pretty intense when Kutcher — who is a former assistant high school soccer coach — was seen laying on the sand triumphantly lifting the ball in the air to prove he’d made a tough catch.

In the preview clip of Kutcher’s upcoming appearance on Grylls’ final show, he didn’t go into detail about his treatment process for vasculitis, but the Mayo Clinic states that treating the condition typically “focuses on managing the inflammation and reducing inflammation.” controlling any underlying conditions that could be causing the vasculitis’.

The most common type of drug prescribed for patients with vasculitis are corticosteroids, which are used to control the inflammation of the blood vessels.

However, these can have a number of unpleasant and serious side effects, including weight gain, diabetes and weakened bones.

Vasculitis: Ashton, who has been married to Mila Kunis since 2015, suffered from vasculitis, which can thicken the walls of blood vessels, restricting blood flow to organs and tissues