Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis soak up the sun at the beach after actor opened up about vasculitis

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis enjoyed some fun in the sun on a beach trip on Thursday afternoon.

The Family Guy star, 38, wore a white shirt with red trim that read ‘Girls Kick A**’ across the front.

She showed off her long, tanned legs in worn jeans, and black sunglasses shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun.

The Black Swan actress wore her dark hair in a tight bun and walked barefoot on the golden sands.

Kunis’ other half, 44, wore a peach-colored shirt with “Peloton” written across the chest in white letters.

He wore black, orange and peach beach shorts and added a black cap which he pulled low over his eyes.

Kunis sipped a drink as she sat under an umbrella, protecting herself from the blazing sun.

The couple’s appearance came just a few days ago. Kutcher revealed that he nearly died of a rare condition known as vasculitis.

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and narrows blood vessels.

The No Strings Attached star said the disease “kicked out my sight, knocked out my hearing, like all my balance.”

“It took me a year to rebuild everything,” he said on an upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

According to Kutcher, his harrowing experience with vasculitis, though scary, gave him a newfound appreciation for his health and his senses, explaining that he never really realized how essential they were until he lost them.

“You only really appreciate it when it’s gone,” admitted the human rights activist.

“Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again.”‘

He added that he is “lucky to be alive.”

The actor revealed that it took him a year to build up his strength, prompting Grylls to praise his “strength through adversity.”

The father of two said he views challenges as an opportunity for growth.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that were made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them,” he said.

On Monday evening, he took to Twitter to share his current condition, before noting that he will run the 2022 New York City Marathon in November.

‘Before there’s a lot of rumor/babble/whatever going around. Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis 3 years ago. (Autoimmune flare-up) I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I recovered completely. Everything okay. Keep going,” he wrote.

The Ashton episode airs Monday night on National Geographic.