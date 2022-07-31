Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis mask up while at a grocery store with their kids in LA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took their two children on Saturday to run an errand as a family.

The longtime actor and his wife, 44 and 38, were casually dressed for the group outing at Studio City in LA.

The spouses both wore face masks, with Mila in white and Ashton in black, and they held the hands of each of their children.

The Vengeance star was comfortably dressed in a white crew neck t-shirt and faded jeans.

He added light gray sneakers to the look and wore a dark baseball cap with a yellow circle on the front.

Mila was dressed in loose-fitting brown overalls while holding the hand of seven-year-old daughter Wyatt.

Meanwhile, Asthon stayed close to Dimitri, who is five years old, and held the toddler’s hand.

Mila – full name Milena Markovna – wore a sleeveless black shirt under her trendy sweater.

It was form-fitting and she wore a long necklace with a rectangular pendant in the middle.

Her thick, dark brown hair was a bit tousled as she let it fall a little over her shoulders.

She was wearing a pair of white tennis shoes and was holding an iced coffee with a blue straw.

The pair, who met when they were cast on That ’70s Show, reprise their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso for the upcoming spin-off, That ’90s Show.

That 1970s show ran from 1998 to 2006, and the two actors remained friends throughout.

Years later, they became romantically involved and tied the knot in 2015 – two years after Kutcher split from ex-wife Demi Moore.

About their return to the characters, Ashton recently said in an interview with Variety“Mila and I were thinking about it.

“We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.” We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.’

And talk to Entertainment tonight he added: ‘It was super nostalgic and really strange. Like, going back to the basement, just going back to the set was weird. And then to be around with everyone, it’s… bizarre.’

The new series will feature a guest appearance from Ashton and Mila’s costars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama, though the main cast will be younger actors, led by Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Grace’s daughter and Prepon’s characters.