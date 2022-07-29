Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis let the top down for a ride in the Los Angeles sunshine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dropped the top on Friday.

The Vengeance star, 44, and his actress wife, 38, were spotted taking a ride in a classic convertible in Los Angeles.

The Family Guy star pulled her long dark locks back into a ponytail and donned a sports cap for her ride in the open-air vehicle.

The Stoner Cats actor wore a blue T-shirt and baseball cap while behind the wheel.

The sexy convertible is just one of many classic cars Ashton owns.

His garage includes a variety of rides that range from a Chevy Volt and a Toyota Prius to a Fisker Karma and a Tesla.

Mila has quite the car collection herself, with her tastes ranging from a Honda Civic hatchback to more expensive models such as a Tesla, a Jaguar XK and a Range Rover Vogue.

The couple, who met while they were both working on That ’70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006, have reprized their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso for the spin-off That ’90s Show.

On the red carpet at the Vengeance premiere earlier this week, Ashton spoke with Entertainment tonight about getting back on track in the upcoming series.

“It was super nostalgic and very weird. Like, going back to the basement, just going back to the set was weird. And then to be around with everyone, it’s… bizarre.’

The actor told Variety he and Mila could put aside any hesitation about returning to the characters, because it was the right thing to do.

“Mila and I were thinking about it. We thought, “Listen, we’re only in the position we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.” We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.’

The new series will feature a guest appearance from Ashton and Mila’s costars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama, though the main cast will be younger actors, led by Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Grace’s daughter and Prepon’s characters.