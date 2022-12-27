Ashmore Citizens Arrest: Suspected Teenage Robbers Shouted ‘Mommy Is Going To Kill Me’ When Arrested

An Australian man apprehended two suspected teenage shoplifters in a dramatic early morning arrest of citizens.

Alarm bells rang for Bradley Cowper, 29, when he was passed at speed by a Hyundai iMax van while driving on the Gold Coast early on Boxing Day.

He decided to follow the van, which was allegedly driving erratically at speeds of up to 120 km/h and nearly struck a cyclist.

When Cowper caught up with the van stopped at traffic lights in Ashmore, he saw two children inside wearing face masks and gloves.

That’s when Mr. Cowper sprang into action and approached the truck, managing to open the driver’s door.

A joyride for two teenagers aged 13 and 14 in an allegedly stolen van ended abruptly in Ashmore early on Boxing Day

The allegedly assembled van the center strip and accelerated in the wrong direction.

Mr. Cowper told the Gold Coast Newsletter lost sight of the vehicle before seeing the damaged van and the youths 1.6 miles away in Warrungen Way after the vehicle hit the curb.

He will never forget the ‘petrified’ look on the faces of the teenagers and how one ‘began to beg for his life’.

“I’m 6-foot-4 and I was running up to (one) and his face was priceless, like he’d seen a ghost,” Cowper told the publication.

“The other guy (arrested) kept saying he was sorry, he was like ‘My mom is going to kill me, this is the first time I’ve done anything illegal.’

Two other nearby residents and an off-duty police officer helped Cowper detain the couple until police arrived.

Police allege the van was stolen from the Brisbane suburb of Hendra, 80km away, several days earlier.

The two teenagers stopped by Bradley Cowper before the police arrived and arrested them. The couple were later charged and will face court at a later date.

The e-commerce entrepreneur confronted the suspected thieves on Warrungen Way, Ashmore

A 14-year-old Bellmere and Upper Caboolture boy has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will appear in Southport Children’s Court at a later date.

Cowper doesn’t regret stepping in.

‘If nobody does anything, nothing will happen. Who is going to stop them?’ he said.

It follows a series of juvenile carjackings and robberies on the Gold Coast over the Christmas period.

Hours earlier, on Boxing Day, construction worker Steven Middleton battled a gang of five suspected car thieves wearing nothing more than their underwear.

He got up early for a fishing trip when he saw someone ransack his car.

Mr Middleton was captured on CCTV running outside to confront the suspected thieves and grabbed their shirts before his accomplices attacked him with a baseball bat and knife.