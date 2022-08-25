Ashley Youth Detention Centre inmate said they were raped and abused more than 50 times

A former child inmate at the Ashley Youth Detention Center in Tasmania said he was raped and sexually assaulted 50 times while in custody, with guards using his medication to bribe.

Warren, speaking under a pseudonym, has presented evidence to the Tasmania Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse in institutional settings.

He was prescribed Ritalin for his ADHD at the age of three and remained dependent on the drug in the detention center.

Warren said he was abused for most of his life, with his first attacker being his mother who wanted him out of her home.

“I often had bruises on my face that extended to my ribs. One time she slammed my face against the kitchen bench,” he said.

“I believe she did this so that when I went to school, the staff could see that I had bruises and hope that I would be taken away from her.”

Two former inmates at the Ashely Youth Detention Center in Tasmania (above) told the Tasmania Commission of Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse that they have been sexually, physically and mentally abused by the facility’s staff

Warren was eventually placed in a series of foster homes, but he said he continued to run away and commit petty crimes, such as stealing clothes in hopes of being sent back home.

Instead, he ended up at the Ashley Youth Center at age 13, and his first stay at the facility was four months while on remand.

Warren mostly tried to keep to himself while in the facility, where he was sent 21 times in five years.

Guards had to visit Warren twice a day, morning and afternoon, to give him his Ritalin prescription. Warren said guards would sexually assault him.

“When it came time for me to get my medication, the guards stopped me by grabbing my arms and holding them behind my back to the point where it felt like my arms were about to break or my shoulder.” would jump out of the joint,” he said.

“The abuse alternated between oral sex and masturbation depending on what they could get away with that day.

Professor Leah Bromfield (above) is a commissioner in the investigation who learned that Warren was sexually assaulted over the course of five years, starting when he was 14

“In addition to the forced oral sex and masturbation, (one of the guards) also penetrated my anus with his penis, while another held me back so I couldn’t move.

“During my stay at Ashley, I was anally raped more than 20 times. ‘

Warren said he was also frequently sexually assaulted during “humiliating” comic book searches.

He claims he was sexually assaulted about 50 times during his time in Ashley, the abuse started when he was 14 years old.

“I didn’t tell anyone what happened to me,” he said.

“They’d tell me no one would believe me anyway because I’m just a petty criminal.”

Guards allegedly threatened Warren that they would hurt his family or turn other inmates against him if he reported the abuse.

“I didn’t want to say anything because I was afraid of what they might do,” Warren said.

Now Warren says he is still “in and out” of the prison system after suffering a drug addiction that he attributes to his time in Ashley.

Former Tasmanian Children’s Commissioner Mark Morrissey (above) said he had previously been warned by an unidentified politician to stop advocating against Ashley

“I am a father and would never want this to happen to them if they went down the same path in life as I did. I hope they don’t,’ he said.

“Since I’ve been in Ashley, I’ve been struggling with my mental health and fighting substance abuse.

“I feel suicidal ever since I left Ashley and tried to kill myself.”

Warren urged the committee to install more cameras at Ashley Youth Detention Centre, which still operates under the name Ashley School, and to set up an external grievance system open to children.

The committee also heard from Simon, who was sent to Ashley about seven times from the age of ten.

Simon said the staff beat him, saw him shower and performed humiliating strip searches on him while he was at the center.

In one incident, he said he was forced to spend two weeks in isolation wearing only a horse blanket to keep him warm because he had not listened to staff instructions.

‘It was freezing, I’m telling you, it was freezing, it felt like it was snowing. I was cold,” he said.

Simon said the guards would beat inmates hard for minor rule violations, such as not going to bed on time.

Former Ashley employee Alysha (above) said she felt “helpless” trying to stop the abuse at the facility

“It was just disgusting the way they treat kids, you know what I mean, it wasn’t necessary. They can’t stand up for themselves,” he said.

When asked why he hasn’t reported the abuse, Simon said: “I’m just a criminal, that’s the law. They’re going to believe the law for a dirty old criminal.”

When Simon was 17, he asked to be sent to an adult prison, Risdon, instead of returning to Ashley, because he was tired of being abused.

“I can sit here and tell you right now that the guards at Risdon Prison are much better than the Ashley Youth Detention Center,” he said.

Former employee Alysha described working at the facility as “torturous” and said staff were well aware of the abuse in Ashley.

“I’ve never felt so helpless in my life. There was nothing I could do to reduce the risk,” she told the commission.

Former Tasmanian Children’s Commissioner Mark Morrissey told the commission that the long sentences at Ashley were a ‘form of torture’.

“We’ve heard evidence of young people being locked up alone in their cells for a week or two or more, often on weekends because of staff shortages,” he said.

‘I think that a young person being locked up in a room is a form of torture.’

Morrissey said he was arguing against practices in Ashley when he was approached by politicians asking him to stop working.

“I received a call asking to understand that any problems with the existing system would affect employment,” he said.

“(Ashley) it was a very important employer for the Deloraine district, and essentially (the politicians) asked me to withdraw.

The Honorable Marcia Neave (left) and the Honorable Robert Benjamin (right) are commissioners in the investigation that learned that former inmate Simon was left in solitary confinement for two weeks with only a horse blanket

“I wasn’t surprised, but on another level I was surprised that a politician actually wanted to say that to me.”

More than 100 former Ashley Youth Detention Center inmates have filed a class action against the Tasmanian government for the abuse they suffered at the facility.

The committee will continue to hear about the center until Friday.

Counsel assisting the commission Rachel Ellyard warned the commission’s public that the witnesses’ stories were not one-off incidents, but instead showed an entrenched system of abuse.

“An overview of Ashley’s history over the past two decades invites the opportunity to discover that Ashley is abusing the institution itself, is inherently unsafe for children, and has defeated every effort thus far to make it safer,” she said.

“Instead of being about monsters who could have entered an institution that would otherwise serve the best interests of children, here you can discover that Ashley is the monster.”