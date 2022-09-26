Ashley Tisdale stays casual on family outing with husband Christopher French and daughter Jupiter

Ashley Tisdale looked causal as she enjoyed an afternoon out on Sunday with her husband Christopher French and their daughter Jupiter.

The 37-year-old actress wore a gray shirt and maroon yoga pants.

She added a dark green sweater that covered her back and shoulders.

The High School Musical star’s light brown hair was up in a long, loose bun.

She wore fuzzy sandals and carried an iced coffee as she walked through Los Feliz.

Her husband of almost ten years, 40, wore a white t-shirt and light brown shorts that ended at her knees.

She was in gray sneakers, a backwards black cap, and he was carrying a gray backpack.

Her one-year-old daughter Jupiter giggled as her parents helped her down the sidewalk.

Tisdale and French first met in 2012 through mutual friends.

The couple got engaged when French got on one knee atop the Empire State Building in 2013. The following year, they married in Santa Barbara.

Tisdale and French waited quite a few years to have children, which she explained in 2020 as wanting to build a “strong foundation” as a couple.

“After six years of marriage, we have built a strong foundation,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn’t feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly. I’ve had my ups and downs during the quarantine and I have to say I’m so grateful for this gift.”

Their daughter was born on March 23, 2021.