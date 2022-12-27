Ashley Tisdale out for a bite to eat with husband Christopher French and daughter Jupiter in Los Angeles

Ashley Tisdale rocked a denim-on-denim outfit while stepping out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 37-year-old High School Musical alum was accompanied by her husband Christopher French, 40, and their young daughter, Jupiter Iris French.

The trio put on an adorable display when they stopped at a restaurant in the Los Feliz neighborhood of the city.

The former Disney star wore a cream sherpa-lined denim jacket and layered it over a white crew-neck T-shirt.

She added light wash jeans with slightly frayed hems and finished the look with black loafers.

Ashley, who hails from New Jersey, gathered her brunette locks into a low bun secured with a clear banana clip and parted down the center.

She upped the cool factor of the outfit by adding a pair of lightly tinted brown aviator sunglasses.

She seemed to go makeup-free under the trendy glasses as she walked with her boyfriend.

Ashley sported a black backpack and carried a coffee mug in one hand while holding an orange sippy cup in the other.

Christopher, whom Ashley married in 2014, took on daddy duty while carrying Jupiter in one arm.

She was wearing an all-black outfit, showing off her fashion sense with a crewneck sweater, slightly cropped pants, and sherpa-lined slip-ons.

The family appeared together on Instagram on Sunday as the TV star wrote to fans: “Merry Christmas from the French family.”

They were paired with cute gray pajamas with a red graphic print on the front as Tisdale took a selfie.

The California-bred musician wore a pair of trendy clear glasses and a ribbed beanie hat.

Earlier this month, they took stunning black and white photos in a photo booth while attending a festive gathering.

The proud mum gushed in the caption, “Jupiter, you are out of this world,” before adding, “Happy holidays from the French family.”

As for her professional life, the actress recently signed on to star in a show loosely based on her life for CBS.

The network has moved the one-camera comedy Brutally Honest into development with Ashley serving as executive producer, it reported. the hollywood reporter in November.

It will feature a script written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern, who were behind ABC’s critically acclaimed comedy Trophy Wife and the 2019 film Booksmart.