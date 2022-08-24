Ashley Tisdale arrives with her niece Mikayla at The Great Wolf Pack: A Call To Adventure premiere

<!–

It was a family affair at the premiere of the animated film The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure, with Ashley Tisdale bringing her niece Mikayla Dawn McChesnie.

The 37-year-old actress attended the premiere with her 12-year-old niece at The Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California.

A number of other celebs attended with their children in tow, including Mario Lopez and children Gia and Dominic, Whitney Port and five-year-old son Sonny Sanford Rosenman and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd with their son Shai.

Tisdale stepped out in a stylish black long sleeve top and diamond earrings for the red carpet.

She carried a fuzzy orange purse with her blond locks over her shoulders.

The High School Musical star completed her look with army green pants and a black belt and black shoes.

Her niece Mikayla, the daughter of Ashley’s sister Jennifer Tisdale and Shane McChesnie, stepped out in a light green jumpsuit.

She also had a pink Gucci purse with a long gold chain dangling around her waist.

Mikayla completed her look with white boots with thick black soles.

The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure follows five forest animals: Wiley the Wolf, Violet the Wolf, Oliver the Raccoon, Sammy the Squirrel, and Brinley Bear.

They were chosen by the Great Wolf Spirit to form and become the Great Wolf Pack. Using the power of a fantastic geyser, the platoon is magically transported to whimsical worlds where various challenges and dilemmas await, and only the power of the platoon can solve it.

By befriending and combining their unique talents and flaws, they will face and overcome the challenges that come their way.

Whitney Port was one of the other celebs in attendance, rocking a tied-off top and black skirt while holding her son Sonny’s hand.

Mario Lopez was also present in a spotless white shirt, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers, flanked by kids Gia and Dominic.

Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd were also in attendance with their son Shai.

