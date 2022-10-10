Ashley Tisdale and her family don Halloween-themed outfits for lunch in Los Feliz

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French brought their 18-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris for lunch at Los Feliz cafe All Time in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Daytime Emmy nominee and her family kicked off the Halloween season with all-black attire.

Ashley wore a cat-eared headband with her sweater, gray Daisy Dukes and calf-length combat boots.

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French brought their 18-month-old daughter Jupiter Iris for lunch at Los Feliz cafe All Time in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 40-year-old musician rocked a Frankenstein T-shirt while little Jupiter wore a hooded skeleton and pumpkin-orange Crocs.

Tisdale originally met Frans through “mutual friends” in 2012, and they celebrated eight years of marriage on September 8.

The New Jersey-born triple threat is currently: moving at a $6.2 million midcentury five-bedroom ranch in the Hollywood Hills—two weeks later sale her nearby $5.9 million mansion to influencer Madison Beer.

Last week, Ashley opened up about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, which started as stage fright as a former child star.

Creepy Season! The 37-year-old Daytime Emmy nominee and her family kicked off the Halloween season with all-black clothing

Meow Meow: Ashley wore a cat ear headband with her sweater, gray Daisy Dukes and calf-length combat boots

Boo! The 40-year-old musician (L) rocked a Frankenstein T-shirt while little Jupiter wore a hooded skeleton onesie and pumpkin-orange Crocs

It’s still going well! Tisdale originally met Frans through ‘mutual friends’ in 2012, and they celebrated eight years of marriage on September 8

Nest mode: The New Jersey-born triple threat is currently moving into a $6.2 million, five-bedroom, midcentury farmhouse in the Hollywood Hills — two weeks after selling her nearby $5.9 million mansion to influencer Madison Beer

“I had panic attacks before I knew there was a word for that overwhelming feeling,” Tisdale wrote in a… cosmopolitan essay last week.

‘My panic became all-consuming in my mid-twenties, and it regularly overtook me in the moments before a performance. Once, when I was 24, I was preparing for a sound check in Italy when I realized I couldn’t catch my breath.

“I was about to perform live for millions on TRL, and although I couldn’t hear the band, I could hear the beating of my heart in my chest. All my life I’ve always had what I would describe as ‘a steady dose of fear.’

The Masked Dancer panelist changed her life by reading Lucinda Basset’s 2006 book Anxiety and Depression Program and Michael Brown’s 2010 book The Presence Process.

‘I had panic attacks before I even knew the word’: Last week Ashley shared her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, which started as stage fright as a former child star

Tisdale wrote in a Cosmopolitan essay last week: “My panic became overwhelming in my mid-twenties, and it regularly overtook me in the moments before a performance. Once, when I was 24, I was preparing for a sound check in Italy when I realized I couldn’t catch my breath.”

She added: “I was about to perform live for millions on TRL, and although I couldn’t hear the band, I could hear my heart beating in my chest. All my life I’ve always had what I would describe as ‘a steady dose of fear’

‘I want Jupiter to grow up knowing it’s normal to embrace vulnerability’: The Masked Dancer panelist changed her life by reading Lucinda Basset’s 2006 book Anxiety and Depression Program and Michael Brown’s 2010 book The Presence Process

“I want Jupiter to grow up knowing it’s normal to embrace vulnerability,” Ashley wrote.

“Society has come a long way in the field of mental health and I am so grateful to have a close-knit community of people (including my husband Chris) who stand behind me in my work. Every person in my life prioritizes their well-being, that’s so inspiring.’

Tisdale continued: ‘It’s been over ten years since my panic attacks started, and in the time that has passed I’ve found there’s no shame in admitting when I need help. There will always be new challenges, but now I know that the next time I fall, I won’t have to go through it alone.”

The star of the Christmas delivery – with 56.5 million followers on social media – later instagram story a photo of her precious princess among white pumpkins.

Adorable: Ashley – with 56.5 million followers on social media – later posted a photo of her precious princess among white pumpkins

Tisdale “likes” that Christopher is now taking cooking classes and preparing omelets and teriyaki chicken with tamari sauce for the family, gushing, “I think I’m falling in love with you even more!”

“A very exciting event is coming up in New York City soon!” As for her career, The Christmas Delivery star continues to run her two-year-old community-based platform Frenshe, which offers advice and products in the areas of lifestyle, wellness, interiors and beauty.

Ashley likes that Christopher is now taking cooking classes and preparing omelets and teriyaki chicken with tamari sauce for the family, flowing: ‘I think I’m falling in love with you even more!’

As for her career, Tisdale continues to run her two-year-old community-based platform Frenshe, which offers advice and products in the areas of lifestyle, wellness, interiors and beauty.

The founder of Frenshe teased on Sunday: “Something very exciting is coming up, an event coming up in New York City soon. You’ll hear more about it next week!’

Meanwhile, the Helluva Boss composer created the music for Brant Daugherty’s stalker thriller Alone in the Dark, which appeared on Tubi last Friday.