Ashley Roberts wears a form-fitting midi dress as she totes a YSL handbag while leaving Heart FM

She is known for her love of fashion.

And on Wednesday, Ashley Roberts showed off her svelte frame in a figure-hugging beige midi dress and heels while carrying a chic YSL handbag as she sauntered out of Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, looked sophisticated in the ribbed cap-sleeved gown with a sexy side slit.

Ashley chose to go braless under the dress, which showed off dark brown contrast buttons, while ramping up her length with pointed white stilettos.

The singer showed her love for designer handbags by carrying her belongings in an off-white YSL bag with a handle at the top.

Ashley completed her look by tying her locks into a fringe, leaving her bangs hanging from her round sunglasses.

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”