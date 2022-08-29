Ashley Roberts stuns in a black bikini as she shares an insight into her Marbella holiday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashley Roberts certainly fueled the holiday envy when she shared a slew of photos from her outing in Marbella on Monday.

The singer, 40, has kept her 702k followers updated as she hangs out with friends during the sunny Spanish trip.

And wearing a black bikini for once, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure as she posed poolside.

Sun-kissed: Ashley Roberts, 40, stunned in a black bikini as she shared an insight into her Marbella holiday on Monday with a slew of sun-kissed snaps

Her two-piece garment had a bow tie design, with the straps pulled down to avoid brown lines.

Ashley beamed for a moment as she cooled off by dipping her feet into the pool, her blond locks soaked.

Another shot showed the former Pussycat Doll in a white swimwear number, paired with a mesh shirt.

toned down! Another shot showed the former Pussycat Doll in a white swimwear number, paired with a mesh shirt

Print: The blue animal print cover up was tied in a cropped fit, while her locks were pulled into a bun

Evening wear: She shared an evening look in another photo, consisting of a lilac maxi dress with a turtleneck and a ruffled crisscross hem

The blue animal print overlay was tied in a cropped fit, revealing Ashley’s toned torso.

With her hair in a bun, the beauty shielded from the sun with oversized sunglasses and a makeup-free complexion.

She shared an evening look in another photo, consisting of a lilac maxi dress with a turtleneck and a ruffled crisscross hem.

Trio: Ashley enjoys the trip with boyfriends Louise Troen and Emma Redgate, as the three bombs showed their sense of style in one of the photos

Cheers! They seemed to be in a good mood over the holidays and enjoyed a glass of Aperol Spritz while eating outside

Feeling the love: Ashley and boyfriend Louise seemed to embrace love as they blew kisses to each other in one go

The stunner released two strands of hair to frame her face and grabbed a beaded bag as she stood on a stone staircase.

Ashley enjoys the trip with pals Louise Troen and Emma Redgate, while the three bombs showed their sense of style in one of the snaps.

The Heart FM presenter wore a blue marbled sequined mini dress with a criss-cross back as she fashioned her locks into a tousled wave.

Spanish: Ashley took in some local food and showed off a plate of jamón serrano which they enjoyed with olives

Meanwhile, Louise opted for a stylish green mini dress with a feather hem, while Emma giggled in an animal print skirt and crisscross crop top.

The trio seemed in good spirits over the holidays, enjoying a glass of Aperol Spritz as they ate outside.

And while they sampled some local food, Ashley showed them a plate of jamón serrano which they enjoyed with olives.