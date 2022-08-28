Ashley Roberts sizzles in a red bikini as she cools off in the shower after a day of sun bathing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She recently made it happen on a Mediterranean vacation.

And Ashley Roberts is now enjoying the sights of Marbella as she shared a beautiful film of her travels on Instagram on Sunday.

The Pussycat Doll singer, 40, showed off her incredible physique in a skimpy red bikini as she cooled off in a poolside shower.

Blast: Ashley Roberts turned up the heat in a skimpy red bikini as she cooled off in the shower after a day of sunbathing in Marbella on Sunday

The stunner showed off her newly sun-kissed skin as she threw back her wet blond locks and plunged herself into the invigorating water.

Ashley confidently showed her pert behind in her skinny thong bottoms as she playfully posed for the camera.

The chart topper then joined his friends for dinner as he donned a figure-hugging blue dress complete with dazzling thigh-high split.

Strike a pose: The singer (left) then joined friends for dinner as he donned a figure-hugging blue dress, complete with dazzling thigh-high split

Good stuff! The stunner showed off her newly sun-kissed skin as she threw back her wet blonde locks and soaked herself under the invigorating water

The group caused a storm on the grounds of the luxurious Bobo Club, the last stop on their sun-filled journey.

The radio host offered her 702,000 followers a tour of the chic property, which features clear crystal pools and stylish decor.

Making the most of the weather, Ashley was seen in a stylish, psychedelic cropped top that hung just below her ample assets.

Peachy enthused: Ashley confidently showed her pert behind in her skimpy thong bottoms as she playfully posed for the camera

The blonde beauty glowed behind some oversized shades and revealed her natural beauty by choosing to go makeup-free for the day of tanning.

But the television personality did not neglect her daily workout when she went to the hotel’s fully equipped gym.

Ashley looked fabulous in a pair of printed shorts and a matching crop top as she worked her core with weights and squats before hitting the stationary bike.

Stylish: Making the most of the weather Ashley was then seen in a stylish, psychedelic crop top that hung just below her ample assets

Evening Glamor: Ashley also stunned in a gorgeous cream dress as she headed for a tie-dyed evening

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

Hard at work: However, the television personality did not neglect her daily workout when she went to the hotel’s fully equipped gym

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

squat! Wearing tight shorts and a matching cropped top, the singer worked her core with weights and squats before hitting the stationary bike.

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”