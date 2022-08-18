Ashley Roberts sizzles in a blue bikini as she showcased her toned figure on the beach

She went to Mykonos last week for some summer fun, partying with her friends.

And Ashley Roberts posed for a storm in a blue bikini as she sipped cocktails on the beach on Thursday while soaking up the sun on the Greek island.

Posting to Instagram, the Pussycat Doll, 40, looked incredible in the skimpy second piece as she lay on a recliner.

The American star put her long blonde locks in a messy high bun and let her bangs fall to her face while wearing dark sunglasses.

Ashley threw her arm in as she sipped her cocktail and showed off her bronzed tan as she continued to soak up the sun during the lavish outing.

Ashley took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her margarita butt that she spent the day at the beach.

Earlier this week, the American star showed off her tan while lying on the back of a boat in a turquoise bikini.

She also modeled a chic black two-piece while posing for a mirror selfie in her hotel room.

Her tight legs and impressive abs were on display in the skimpy swimsuits as she snapped away.

She also shared a cute photo of her and Strictly pro Janette sitting back in the surf on a beautiful beach in their bikinis.

The trip included not only beach days, but lots of fun nights out, with the good friends choosing matching silver party looks as they formed a storm before hitting the bars.

The Hart radio host looked like she was having the time of her life as she showed off her dancer’s body while frolicking on the beach.

Ashley showed off her taut abs in lilac two piece bottoms with a bandeau top and thong bottoms.

Ashley let her natural beauty shine through, went makeup-free in the snaps and sported wet hair after a dip in the sea.

She captioned the beautiful photos: ‘La Greek, c’est chic.’

Strike a pose: Ashley looked stunning in a nude cropped dress with a sheer sheer skirt in another fun party photo with Janette

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”