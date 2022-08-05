Ashley Roberts shows off her sizzling physique

She is never shy to show off her toned and tanned physique.

And Ashley Roberts showed off her incredible bikini body as she posed a storm in a hot pink swimwear for a sultry new Instagram post on Thursday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, took advantage of the UK’s latest spell of sunny and warm weather in no time as she posed at the London rooftop venue.

Wow! Ashley Roberts showed off her incredible bikini body as she posed a storm in a bright pink swimwear for a sultry new Instagram post on Thursday

She glimpsed her lavish net worth in the bandeau style bikini top with tie details as she worked her best angles in front of the camera.

Ashley wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look to showcase her beautiful features.

She was clearly yearning for a getaway abroad, writing in the caption of the gorgeous post: ‘Countdown 2 hols starts!’

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

Style: Earlier in the day, Ashley once again attracted attention when she left the Global Radio studios in central London after presenting her Heart FM Breakfast Show in a yellow coordinate

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

Toned down: Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”