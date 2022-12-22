Ashley Roberts shows off her incredible physique in a teal bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Britain may be her home, but Ashley Roberts was far from the miserable weather currently sweeping across her adopted country as she soaked up the sun on Thursday.

The Pussycat Doll is making the most of a glorious winter break in South Africa, and she wasted no time sharing fresh content with social media followers who may be dealing with rather different circumstances.

As the sun shone on a cloudless sky, Ashley, 41, showed off her toned physique over a fruity cocktail in a short Instagram video captioned, “Vacation mode.”

Mind me: Britain may be her home, but Ashley Roberts was far from the miserable weather currently sweeping across her adopted country as she soaked up the sun on Thursday

The American singer, dancer and presenter – who lives in London – opted for a smart teal bikini and brightly hued shades as she enjoyed another day in paradise.

With temperatures seemingly rising, Ashley kept cool under a seasonal hat while giving followers panoramic views of her breathtaking surroundings.

The artist has flown to Cape Town and the affluent coastal suburb of Clifton after discovering she will be spared the ordeal of confronting her alleged stalker in court.

Good times The Pussycat Doll is making the most of a glorious winter break in South Africa

Looking good: The American singer, dancer and presenter – who lives in London – opted for a smart teal bikini and heavily toned shades as she enjoyed another day in paradise

Lewis Langley is accused of making repeated appearances at her home and workplace at the Global Radio studios, where she serves as a showbiz correspondent for London-based Heart FM.

The 47-year-old also “regularly” turned up at a flat believed to be her home address and asked staff working in the building for his belongings back, prosecutors say.

At a pre-trial hearing on Friday, which Langley was not required to attend, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard a request for the singer to testify remotely from her workplace about the alleged ordeal.

Stunning: The artist has flown to Cape Town and the affluent coastal suburb of Clifton for a welcome winter break

Prosecutor Alex Alawode said: “(Ms. Roberts) has expressed concern about having to come to court and be in the same room as the defendant.

“It is said that the Defendant thought he was in a relationship with Mrs Roberts, so much so that he regularly went to an accommodation believing she lived there … and waited round the Heart radio studios in Leicester Square.”

Sam Gilmour, defending the application, disputed the application, arguing that the radio show host should not be given “special treatment” because of her celebrity status.

Relief: The artist will be spared the ordeal of confronting alleged stalker Lewis Langley in court. Langley is accused of showing up at her home and workplace at Global Radio studios (Ashley is pictured outside the studio on Dec. 16)

Gilmour said it is a “powerful force of the justice system” that defendants face their accusers at trial and wondered “why (Ms. Roberts) should be given special treatment, unlike victims of domestic violence who are appear in court’.

She added, “She used to be a Pussycat Doll – why she should get preferential treatment on that basis I don’t know.”

But District Judge Polly Gledhill granted the application because it would likely improve the quality of her evidence.