Ashley Roberts shows off her incredible physique in a skimpy mismatched bikini

She is enjoying her summer holiday to Marbella before returning to work at Heart FM this fall.

And Ashley Roberts showed off her incredible physique when she hit the beach on the Costa del Sol on Tuesday.

The singer and host, 40, wowed in a mismatched bikini consisting of a black bandeau top and skimpy pink panties.

She showed off her pert ass in the revealing bottoms as she cooled off with a dip in the refreshing ocean.

Ashley completed her beach look with a black Prada hat and silver necklace with the word ‘hunni’.

The blonde beauty wore her light locks in a low bun with tendrils around her face and chose to be makeup free for her day out.

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my home and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”

