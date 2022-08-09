Ashley Roberts shows off her incredible figure in black bikini on girl trip with Janette Manrara

Ashley Roberts turned up the heat in a skimpy black bikini as she enjoyed a girls outing with Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara in Mykonos.

The singer, who befriended Janette when she joined the show in 2018, made hearts beat in a revealing off-the-shoulder two-piece as she headed to the beach to sunbathe.

Meanwhile, Janette, who now hosts Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, proudly showed off her toned figure in a striped two-piece as the two friends headed to the ocean for a cooling dip.

Ashley showed off her impressive physique in the black bandeau bikini top and matching high-cut bottoms as she cooled off in the ocean.

The Heart FM presenter hid her blond curls under a green crochet bucket hat while showing off her peach colored bum in the bikini thong.

Meanwhile, Janette proudly showed off her own impressive physique in a red and white striped bikini as she and Ashley relaxed in the water together before returning to their sunbeds.

Having fun? Together with a female friend, both Ashley and Janette enjoyed a dip in the water to cool off

Best Friends: The duo were seen strolling through the water together in their revealing bikinis

The pair enjoyed a much-needed break before Ashley returns to her role as showbiz correspondent on Heart, and Janette gears up for It Takes Two when Strictly’s new series airs next month.

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

Stunner: Ashley showed off her incredible figure in the revealing black bikini, which boasted thong bottoms to perfectly accentuate her peachy bum

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”

It comes after it appeared. Strictly Come Dancing will have its largest professional dancer lineup in history when it returns this fall for its 20th series.

Four new professional dancers have joined the lineup, meaning a total of 20 professionals are ready to bring their skills to the BBC show’s dance floor later this year.

The four new world-class dancers completing this year’s professional troupe are European Cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley and Latin Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

They join the professional dancers already revealed for the upcoming series: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Show favorites Alijaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse both retired from Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Not every pro dancer will be paired with a celebrity with four who traditionally only perform in the pro routines.

Vito Coppola said of his new role: “I am very excited to be part of this family. I can’t wait to start this new adventure and challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: I’m coming strictly!)’

Carlos Gu added: “I am thrilled to join Strictly and I am very excited to get started. It is a new chapter in my life and also a new challenge. I’m all set to take on this journey and shine.”

Former British Under-21 National Champion Lauren Oakley gushed: ‘I grew up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love most. .’

“Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t seem quite real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family.”