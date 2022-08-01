Ashley Roberts showcases her incredible figure in a red strapless bikini

She rose to fame as a professional dancer and choreographer as part of the chart-topping girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

And Ashley Roberts showed off her incredible figure in a red strapless bikini as she posed a storm during a fun poolside shoot on Monday.

The pop star turned presenter, 40, looked sensational as she worked her magic in front of the lens in skimpy scarlet swimsuits to celebrate the launch of the new 90-calorie Fiber One donut.

The Heart FM presenter sported some red-hued shades as she relaxed in the pool in a giant inflatable donut.

Ashley wore her blonde locks in loose waves and accentuated her naturally beautiful features with low-key makeup as she posed for the fun shoot.

She said: ‘It’s officially summer and I’m so happy I can still enjoy my favorite sweet treat, the new Fiber One 90 Calorie Donuts! Allowed indulgence at its best.’

The former Pussycat Dolls star has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. Day sessions in the studio are hardcore total-body workouts.’

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

The broadcaster has been working hard over the summer on her Heart FM breakfast show, which she has been working on since July 2019.

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my home and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”

Flower fantasy: Ashley opted for summer chic in a cream mini dress from Never Fully Dressed as she left the Global Radio studios in central London on Monday morning

Dressed to impress: The announcer paired her sundress with a £1450 mini Balenciaga bag and towering white pointed stiletto heels