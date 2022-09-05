Ashley Roberts puts on a VERY leggy display as she returns to work at Heart FM after summer break 

<!–

She always impresses with her extremely stylish work wardrobe.

And Ashley Roberts drew attention again when she left the Global Radio studios in central London on Monday after presenting her Heart FM Breakfast Show.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, put on a very leggy show in a heart print Versace mini dress as she returned to work after her summer break.

The announcer added inches to her frame with a pair of sky-high red heels and carried her essentials in a miniature woven handbag.

Ashley shielded her eyes behind dark cat eye sunglasses and smiled as she walked across Leicester Square in the sun.

The former pop star has certainly made the most of her summer break from Heart FM, enjoying fun trips to Marbella and Mykonos in recent weeks.

Ashley’s appearance comes after she sparked holiday envy when she shared more photos from her Marbella getaway last week.

The singer had kept her 702k followers up to date as she relived it with friends during the sunny Spanish trip.

In a little lavender bikini, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure as she enjoyed a cooling dip in her hotel pool.

The stylish two-piece from fashion brand Oh Polly had a bandeau top and barely a pair of bottoms which accentuated her incredible figure.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley was horrified by a “stalker fixated on her” and showed up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection reinforced over concerns about the man’s appearance at her home.

On the way home: Ashley looked like the epitome of elegance as she drove home in style in a Mercedes-Benz

London police have now arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

Managers at Heart’s parent company Global personally provided greater security for Ashley, The Sun reported at the time.

An industry source told the paper: ‘It has been a worrying time for Ashley, but she has remained calm, level-headed and focused on her work in her day-to-day life.

“Global has been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount.

“She is grateful for the support from the police who responded efficiently to her reports. She has many good friends around her.’

