WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW

Entertainment
By Merry
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 33
1663401749 420 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 34
1663401751 537 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 35
1663401752 124 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 36
1663401753 596 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 37
1663401754 231 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 38
1663401756 963 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 39
1663401757 882 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 40
1663401758 973 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 41
1663401759 478 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 42
1663401761 60 Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace
Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW 43

Braless Ashley Roberts puts on a VERY sassy show in a hot pink lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at the Poster Girl show during LFW

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: 21:47, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 08:58, 17 Sep 2022

Advertisement

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Ashley Roberts put on a very sassy show in a bright pink bodysuit as she joined scantily clad beauties Jourdan Dunn and Raye at the Poster Girl Show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The 41-year-old Pussycat Dolls star turned heads in the provocative number that embraced every inch of her incredible figure as she arrived at the chic Victoria House.

The off-the-shoulder outfit, by the designer, boasted revealing cutouts and lace panels with shorts to show off Ashley’s tinted pins.

The stunner seemed to go braless when she added extra height to her frame with a pair of pink sparkly heels.

Ashley carried the color story in her accessories as she shielded her eyes behind retro-inspired shades and packed her belongings into a pink Balenciaga bag.

The radio host wore her blond locks in a bun as locks framed her face, which was adorned with a natural palette of makeup.

Saucy: The Off-the-Shoulder Outfit, by Poster Girl, boasted revealing cutouts and lace panels with shorts to show off Ashley's tinted pins
Saucy: The Off-the-Shoulder Outfit, by Poster Girl, boasted revealing cutouts and lace panels with shorts to show off Ashley's tinted pins

Saucy: The Off-the-Shoulder Outfit, by Poster Girl, boasted revealing cutouts and lace panels with shorts to show off Ashley’s tinted pins

Supermodel Jourdan, 32, also donned a Poster Girl look, slipping into a tan bodysuit with re-cuts and sheer lace panels.

The stately star paired the look with an oversized olive green bomber jacket and slipped her feet into suede boots.

Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and sported her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style.

Cool: The stately star paired the look with an oversized olive green bomber jacket and slipped her feet into suede boots
Cool: The stately star paired the look with an oversized olive green bomber jacket and slipped her feet into suede boots

Cool: The stately star paired the look with an oversized olive green bomber jacket and slipped her feet into suede boots

Peachy: Jourdan chose a glamorous makeup palette for the event
Peachy: Jourdan chose a glamorous makeup palette for the event
Ravenlocks: She wore her dark hair in a half-up, half-down style
Ravenlocks: She wore her dark hair in a half-up, half-down style

Peachy: Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and wore her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style

Poster Girl was founded in 2017 by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville after working for the likes of Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Jeremy Scott.

The brands high gloss aesthetic references a direct nostalgia for the upbringing of the designers.

The brand has clothes like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Doja Cat.

Gorgeous: Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and sported her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style
Gorgeous: Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and sported her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style

Gorgeous: Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and sported her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style

Eyewear: Jourdan put on stylish sunglasses when she arrived at the chic fashion show
Eyewear: Jourdan put on stylish sunglasses when she arrived at the chic fashion show
Supermodel: She took countless poses before sitting in the front row
Supermodel: She took countless poses before sitting in the front row

Eyewear: Jourdan put on stylish sunglasses when she arrived at the chic fashion show

Hot stuff: Jourdan went braless while showing off her toned physique in the brown bodysuit
Hot stuff: Jourdan went braless while showing off her toned physique in the brown bodysuit

Hot stuff: Jourdan went braless while showing off her toned physique in the brown bodysuit

Out of this world: she put on a sultry display for the camera and wore a khaki bomber jacket
Out of this world: she put on a sultry display for the camera and wore a khaki bomber jacket

Out of this world: she put on a sultry display for the camera and wore a khaki bomber jacket

Meanwhile, singer Raye, 24, also went braless while donning a silver look from the designer that once again left little to the imagination.

The ensemble featured braces and heart-shaped diamond buttons, which Raye paired with a pair of metallic purple heels.

The singer wore the color in her makeup with a smokey eye with metallic tones and silver sequins.

Futuristic: Raye's ensemble consisted of suspenders and diamond heart buttons, which Raye paired with a pair of metallic purple heels
Futuristic: Raye's ensemble consisted of suspenders and diamond heart buttons, which Raye paired with a pair of metallic purple heels

Futuristic: Raye’s ensemble consisted of suspenders and diamond heart buttons, which Raye paired with a pair of metallic purple heels

Purple haze: The singer wore the color in her makeup with a smokey eye with metallic tones and silver sequins
Purple haze: The singer wore the color in her makeup with a smokey eye with metallic tones and silver sequins

Purple haze: The singer wore the color in her makeup with a smokey eye with metallic tones and silver sequins

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas gives a…

Merry

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race…

Merry

Alessandra Ambrosio slips out of sweats…

Merry
1 of 4,697

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More