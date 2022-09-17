Ashley Roberts puts on a racy display in a lace bodysuit as she joins Jourdan Dunn and Raye at LFW

Advertisement

Ashley Roberts put on a very sassy show in a bright pink bodysuit as she joined scantily clad beauties Jourdan Dunn and Raye at the Poster Girl Show during London Fashion Week on Friday.

The 41-year-old Pussycat Dolls star turned heads in the provocative number that embraced every inch of her incredible figure as she arrived at the chic Victoria House.

The off-the-shoulder outfit, by the designer, boasted revealing cutouts and lace panels with shorts to show off Ashley’s tinted pins.

The stunner seemed to go braless when she added extra height to her frame with a pair of pink sparkly heels.

Ashley carried the color story in her accessories as she shielded her eyes behind retro-inspired shades and packed her belongings into a pink Balenciaga bag.

The radio host wore her blond locks in a bun as locks framed her face, which was adorned with a natural palette of makeup.

Supermodel Jourdan, 32, also donned a Poster Girl look, slipping into a tan bodysuit with re-cuts and sheer lace panels.

The stately star paired the look with an oversized olive green bomber jacket and slipped her feet into suede boots.

Jourdan opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the event and sported her raven black hair in a half-up half-down style.

Poster Girl was founded in 2017 by Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville after working for the likes of Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Jeremy Scott.

The brands high gloss aesthetic references a direct nostalgia for the upbringing of the designers.

The brand has clothes like Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Doja Cat.

Meanwhile, singer Raye, 24, also went braless while donning a silver look from the designer that once again left little to the imagination.

The ensemble featured braces and heart-shaped diamond buttons, which Raye paired with a pair of metallic purple heels.

The singer wore the color in her makeup with a smokey eye with metallic tones and silver sequins.

