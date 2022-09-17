Ashley Roberts puts on a leggy display in sparkly low cut minidress as she celebrates her birthday

She turned 41 on Wednesday.

And Ashley Roberts celebrated her birthday in style by dining out with friends on Friday night in London’s Soho.

The Pussycat Doll made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a black mini dress that sparkled in the light.

She caught the eye as her low-cut outfit fully showcased her lithe legs and roomy cleavage.

Ashley added height to her frame, added a pair of black strappy heels and carried a matching little black handbag.

To keep the cold at bay, the singer wrapped herself up by draping a black blazer over her shoulders.

Her blond locks were up in an elegant bun on top of her head, while her bangs framed her beautiful face.

Ashley completed her look by opting for a light palette of makeup, complete with a smooth pink lipstick.

It comes after the star ushered in her birthday in style on Wednesday as she sparkled in an Instagram post.

Ashley dressed to impress in a shimmering silver and black strapless mini dress.

She paired the number with jeweled black cowboy boots and a striking white hat.

The singer posted a gallery of snaps in honor of her big day when she raised a storm against a door.

In a playful mood, she also flashed a cheeky wink and smoldering grin in a clip uploaded to her 702,000 followers.

She wrote in her latest grid post: ‘I made it another year around the sun hunnis. Yeehaw #takingitbacktomyroots lil tribute to Fash (aka daddy).

“So much to be thankful for. This is just the beginning. I love yous. Let’s go.’

Earlier in the day, while at work, Ashley took to her Instagram story to share her excitement after her co-workers got the unique gift from Paul Rudd.

The American star brutally wrapped her legs around Paul as she hugged him in the studio.

She excitedly captioned the post: ‘Bday shenanigans kick off right!! lykyn’.

The star thanked her radio ‘fam’ and joked: ‘the closest I’ll ever get hahaha’.