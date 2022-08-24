Ashley Roberts puts on a leggy display in revealing blue dress as she enjoys trip to Marbella 

<!–

She recently spent a holiday on the Mediterranean, visiting both Portugal and Greece.

And Ashley Roberts is now soaking up the sun in Marbella as she shared a series of gorgeous snaps from her trip on Wednesday.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 40, showed off her stunning figure as she donned a blue sleeveless dress with a daring high leg split.

Stunning: Ashley Roberts showed off her stunning figure as she donned a blue sleeveless dress with a daring high leg split during her holiday in Marbella

The hitmaker put a leggy display in the garment while adding height to her frame with a pair of gold heels.

Ashley posed for a breathtaking sea view and let her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders at night.

The star completed her look with a light makeup palette.

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

Pose: The hitmaker put a leggy display in the garment while adding height to her frame with a pair of gold heels

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

Beautiful: Ashey recently made it happen on a Mediterranean holiday, both in Portugal and Greece

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”