Ashley Roberts puts on a leggy display in a printed mini dress teamed with pink accessories

She often demonstrates her stunning sense of style with her work ensembles.

And for Ashley Roberts, it was Friday as usual as she put on a leggy show as she left London’s Global Studios after her service at Heart Radio.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, slipped into a pink and white printed Fiorucci mini dress that she paired with matching pink accessories for her day at work.

Fashionista: It was just normal for Ashley Roberts on Friday as she put on a leggy show as she left London’s Global Studios after her service at Heart Radio

Ashley wore a simple white tee under her halterneck dress, with the star wowing with a mini pink Balenciaga handbag and pointed pink Ego heels.

She rounded out her fun look with clear oval sunglasses, while swept her blonde locks into a ponytail.

The Don’t Cha hitmaker was certainly in a good mood as she smiled as she walked down the street.

Barbie vibes: The Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, slipped into a pink and white printed Fiorucci mini dress that she paired with coordinating pink accessories for her day at work

It comes after Ashley showed off her incredible bikini body as she posed a storm in a hot pink swimwear for a sultry new Instagram post on Thursday.

The blonde bombshell took advantage of the UK’s last spell of sunny and warm weather in no time as she posed at the London rooftop venue.

She glimpsed her lavish net worth in the bandeau style bikini top with tie details as she worked her best angles in front of the camera.

Details: Ashley wore a simple white t-shirt under her halterneck dress, with the star stunned with a mini pink Balenciaga handbag and pointy pink Ego heels

Glam: She rounded off her fun look with clear oval sunglasses, while swept her blonde locks into a ponytail

Ashley wore her blonde locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a natural makeup look to showcase her beautiful features.

She was clearly yearning for a getaway abroad, writing in the caption of the gorgeous post: ‘Countdown 2 hols starts!’

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

Wow! It comes after Ashley showed off her incredible bikini body as she posed a storm in a hot pink swimwear for a sultry new Instagram post on Thursday

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”