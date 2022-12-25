Ashley Roberts looks sensational during her Christmas gateway to South Africa

She recently left her home in London to enjoy Christmas in sunny South Africa.

And Ashley Roberts looked fabulous in a thigh-high Chinoiserie print dress as she headed for a helicopter ride.

The former Pussycat Doll, 41, caused a storm in the snaps when she joined friends on a vineyard trip.

Posing: Ashley Roberts, 41, looked fabulous in a thigh-high Chinoiserie print dress as she headed for a helicopter ride on her lavish Christmas break in South Africa

The artist flew to Cape Town and the affluent coastal suburb of Clifton after discovering she will be spared the ordeal of confronting her alleged stalker in court.

Her classy dress hugged her incredible figure and she showed off her long toned legs and completed the look with white flip flops.

The blonde beauty accentuated her features with makeup and swept her locks in a half-up half-down style.

Posing: The former Pussycat Doll caused a storm in the snaps when she joined friends on a vineyard trip

Gorgeous: Her classy dress hugged her incredible figure and she showed off her long toned legs and completed the look with white flip flops

Protecting her eyes behind sunglasses, Ashley beamed at the camera before taking on the luxurious form of perspiration.

Ashley also shared snaps of the journey as they flew over the clear ocean before exploring their destination.

She captioned the snaps: ‘Merry Xmas my hunni bunches!! So thankful for my mother and my chosen family… you keep me going.

Stunner: The blonde beauty accentuated her features with makeup and swept her locks in a half-up half-down style

Trip: Ashley hid her eyes behind sunglasses and beamed at the camera before taking on the luxurious form of perspiration

Festive fun: She captioned the snaps: ‘Merry Xmas my hunni bunches!! So thankful for my mom and my chosen family… ya keep me goin’

On Thursday, as the sun shone in an unclouded sky, Ashley showed off her toned physique over a fruity cocktail in a short Instagram video captioned, “Vacation mode.”

The American singer, dancer and presenter – who lives in London – opted for a smart teal bikini and brightly hued shades as she enjoyed another day in paradise.

With temperatures seemingly rising, Ashley kept cool under a seasonal hat while giving followers panoramic views of her breathtaking surroundings.

Vacation: Ashley also shared snaps from the trip as they flew over the clear ocean before exploring their destination

Good times On Thursday she showed off her well-muscled physique while enjoying a fruity cocktail

Looking good: The American singer, dancer and presenter – who lives in London – opted for a smart teal bikini and heavily toned shades as she enjoyed another day in paradise

Lewis Langley is accused of making repeated appearances at her home and workplace at the Global Radio studios, where she serves as a showbiz correspondent for London-based Heart FM.

The 47-year-old also “regularly” turned up at a flat believed to be her home address and asked staff working in the building for his belongings back, prosecutors say.

At a pre-trial hearing on Friday, which Langley was not required to attend, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard a request for the singer to testify remotely from her workplace about the alleged ordeal.

Stunning: The artist has flown to Cape Town and the affluent coastal suburb of Clifton for a welcome winter break

Prosecutor Alex Alawode said: “(Ms. Roberts) has expressed concern about having to come to court and be in the same room as the defendant.

“It is said that the Defendant thought he was in a relationship with Mrs Roberts, so much so that he regularly went to an accommodation believing she lived there … and waited round the Heart radio studios in Leicester Square.”

Defensively, Sam Gilmour contested the application, arguing that the radio show host should not be given “special treatment” because of her celebrity status.

Gilmour said it is a “powerful force of the justice system” that defendants face their accusers at trial and wondered “why (Ms. Roberts) should be given special treatment, unlike victims of domestic violence who are appear in court’.

She added, “She used to be a Pussycat Doll – why she should be given preferential treatment based on that I don’t know.”

But District Judge Polly Gledhill granted the application because it would likely improve the quality of her evidence.