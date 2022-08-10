Ashley Roberts flaunts her toned figure in a white bikini during a luxurious getaway in Mykonos

<!–

Ashley Roberts showed off her incredible figure as she posed a storm in a white bikini on Wednesday.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, 40, soaked up the summer sun during her lavish getaway in Mykonos as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps.

The TV and radio personality showed off her toned and tanned physique with her 703,000 followers in the ribbed swimwear.

Stunning: Ashley Roberts, 40, showed off her incredible figure on Instagram as she posed a storm in a white bikini from Mykonos on Wednesday

Ashley’s blonde locks were styled in a chic bun while her bangs framed her pretty face.

She wore quirky clear-framed sunglasses as she sat down on a wall for a moment.

In another image, the beauty leaned against a whitewashed wall and giggled as she turned her face away from the camera.

Ashley showed off her bronzed physique as she worked her angles for the gorgeous holiday photos.

Toned down: The former Pussycat Dolls singer soaked up the summer sun during the lavish outing as she posed for sizzling swimwear snaps

Ashley soaked up the sun during a boat trip on the Greek island on Sunday in a blue two-string two-piece.

She held her arms above her hair and fixed her blond locks as they blew in the wind.

Ashley was joined on the luxury trip by famed hairstylist Lou Teasdale as the pair lay on a large tanning bed with a friend.

The Heart FM radio host opted for a strapless purple bikini while looking away from the camera.

Wow: It comes after Ashley soaked up the sun in a blue bikini on a boat trip on Sunday

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.