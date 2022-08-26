Ashley Roberts flaunts her physique in a skimpy pink thong bikini and mesh cover-up in Marbella 

She recently spent a holiday on the Mediterranean, visiting both Portugal and Greece.

And Ashley Roberts continued to live her best life on Thursday as she headed to Marbella for the next leg of her journey, with the star putting on a sassy show in her daring swimwear.

The Pussycat Doll singer, 40, showed off her incredible physique in a tiny, hot pink thong bikini under a shimmering mesh cover-up as she soaked up the sun at Nao Pool Club.

Ashley confidently showed her pert ass in her tight thong as she walked through the pool club.

She added a simple pair of black flip flops and chic sunglasses to her beach look, while tossing her belongings in a sparkly silver handbag.

The charts were in high spirits as she happily greeted a friend before stopping for a chat.

And Ashley was clearly a fan of her bold pink look as she took to Instagram to form a storm for fun photos and videos.

She posed merrily in the two-piece outfit with a triangle top and barely any bottoms, sliding her feet on glittering heels.

The Heart FM radio host showed off her newly sun-kissed skin in the photos while shielding her eyes behind vintage-inspired shades.

She showed her natural beauty without any makeup and tied her blond locks in a loose bun.

Ashley captioned the post: ‘Vamos’ which translates to ‘We’re going’.

She later took to her Instagram stories and the star strutted her stuff by the pool for a fun clip.

Ashley seemed in her element as she walked down an imaginary catwalk before stopping to playfully twerk in front of the camera.

Ashley has previously explained how she works hard at the gym to stay in shape and uses exercise as much for her mental health as it is for her physical well-being.

She said in a previous interview with Coach magazine: ‘I like sports; it’s not just for my physical health, but it’s for my mental health too, so it’s very important to me.

“Some people don’t see dancers as athletes, but that’s nonsense. All-day studio sessions are hardcore total-body workouts.

“I did ballet, tap, modern and lyrical—all different styles that tested my fitness and worked my muscles in different ways.”

Ashley moved from Los Angeles to London nine years ago after the Pussycat Dolls took a hiatus in 2010.

She said in an interview with Mail on Sunday’s YOU magazine in 2019: ‘If someone had told me 10 years ago this would be my house and I was drinking tea and saying British things like toilet and rubbish I would have been, like, “No way!”

Ashley shared how she realized the UK was home after her beloved father Pat passed away in March 2018.

She said: ‘My father’s passing showed me how many wonderful friends I have here, trying to pick me up.

“But I thought, ‘Why am I trying to fight this LA-London thing when everyone here is so helpful?'”