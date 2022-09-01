Ashley Roberts flaunts her incredible figure in a TINY purple bikini during her Marbella getaway 

<!–

Ashley Roberts certainly boosted the holiday envy as she shared more photos from her outing in Marbella on Thursday.

The singer, 40, has kept her 702k followers updated as she hangs out with friends during the sunny Spanish trip.

And sporting a little lavender bikini, the beauty showed off her gorgeous figure as she enjoyed a cooling dip in her hotel pool.

Bikini Body: Ashley Roberts, 40, showed off her incredible figure in a tiny purple bikini as she cooled off in the pool during her sun-filled getaway in Marbella on Thursday

The stylish two-piece from fashion brand Oh Polly had a bandeau top and barely a pair of bottoms which accentuated her incredible figure.

Ashley appeared makeup-free in the photos with her blonde locks falling in a natural wave over her shoulders.

She later topped up her tan by relaxing by the pool while sitting back and showing off her newly sun-kissed skin for the camera.

Skimpy: The stylish two-piece featured a bandeau top and barely any bottoms as she showed off her incredible figure

Lady Boss: Ashley playfully captioned the photos: ‘I own 51% of this pool’

Ashley captioned the photos playfully, “I own 51% of this pool.”

The stunner took to her Instagram stories and wrapped a scarf around her fitted waist as she took a sunny stroll through the grounds of her lavish hotel.

It comes after the former Pussycat Doll star donned a black bikini as she posted more enviable snaps from her trip this week.

Sun-kissed: Later, when she took to her Instagram stories, the stunner wrapped a scarf around her fitted waist as she sunny strolled through the grounds of her lavish hotel

Fun in the sun: On Tuesday, the former Pussycat Doll star donned a black bikini as she posted more enviable snaps from her trip

Her two-piece garment had a bow tie design, with the straps pulled down to avoid brown lines.

Ashley beamed for a moment as she cooled off by dipping her feet into the pool, her blond locks soaked.

Another shot showed the former Pussycat Doll in a white swimwear number, paired with a mesh shirt.

toned down! Another shot showed the former Pussycat Doll in a white swimwear number, paired with a mesh shirt

Print: The blue animal print cover up was tied in a cropped fit, while her locks were pulled into a bun

The blue animal print overlay was tied in a cropped fit, revealing Ashley’s toned torso.

With her hair in a bun, the beauty shielded from the sun with oversized sunglasses and a makeup-free complexion.

She shared an evening look in another photo, consisting of a lilac maxi dress with a turtleneck and a ruffled crisscross hem.

Trio: Ashley enjoys the trip with boyfriends Louise Troen and Emma Redgate, as the three bombs showed their sense of style in one of the photos

Cheers! They seemed to be in a good mood over the holidays enjoying a glass of Aperol Spritz while eating outside

She let go of two strands of hair to frame her face and grabbed a beaded bag as she stood on a stone staircase.

Ashley enjoys the trip with pals Louise Troen and Emma Redgate, while the three bombs showed their sense of style in one of the snaps.

The Heart FM presenter wore a blue marbled sequin mini dress with a criss-cross back as she fashioned her locks into a tousled wave.