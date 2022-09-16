Ashley Roberts flashes a glimpse of her toned midriff in a floral co-ord as she exits Heart FM

She never misses the mark when it comes to her stunning work ensembles.

And Ashley Roberts was back in shape on Friday as she turned heads in a daring outfit as she left London’s Global Studios after a service at Heart FM.

The 41-year-old Pussycat Dolls star glimpsed her toned midriff in a deep floral crop top she teamed with a matching skirt.

Stunner: Ashley Roberts, 41, was back in good shape as she turned heads in a bold outfit as she left London’s Global Studios after a service on Heart FM on Friday

The All Saints ensemble embraced every inch of Ashley’s incredible figure and boasted a stylish lace trim.

The stunner layered the look with an oversized leather jacket she draped casually over her shoulders.

Carrying her belongings in knee-high boots, the television personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900.

Strut: The Pussycat Dolls star glimpsed her toned midriff in a deep floral crop top she teamed with a matching skirt

Ashley tied her blonde locks off her pretty face while shielding her eyes behind retro sunglasses.

Later, when she took to her Instagram Stories, the radio host posed a storm in a full-length mirror to show off her stylish look in more detail.

It comes after the star celebrated her birthday in style on Wednesday as she starred in another Instagram post.

Catwalk: Her stuff in knee-high boots, the television personality carried her belongings in a Balenciaga bag that cost a dazzling £1,900

Ashley dressed to impress in a shimmering silver and black strapless mini dress.

She paired the number with jeweled black cowboy boots and a striking white hat.

The singer posted a gallery of snaps in honor of her big day when she raised a storm against a door.

Rock chic: The stunner layered the look with an oversized leather jacket she slung casually over her shoulders

Posing: Later on her Instagram Stories, the radio host posed in a large mirror to show off her stylish look in more detail

In a playful mood, she also flashed a cheeky wink and smoldering grin in a clip uploaded to her 702,000 followers.

She wrote in her latest grid post: ‘I’ve made it another year around the sun hunnis. Yeehaw #takingitbacktomyroots lil tribute to Fash (aka daddy).

“So much to be thankful for. This is just the beginning. I love yous. Let’s go.’

Celebration: It comes after the star celebrated her birthday in style on Wednesday while starring in another Instagram post

Jee-haw! She paired the number with jeweled black cowboy boots and a bold white hat

Earlier in the day, while at work, Ashley took to her Instagram story to share her excitement after receiving Paul Rudd’s unique gift from her co-workers.

The American star brutally wrapped her legs around Paul as she hugged him in the studio.

She excitedly captioned the post: ‘Bday shenanigans kick off right!! lykyn’.

The star thanked her radio ‘fam’ and joked: ‘the closest I’ll ever get hahaha’.